Local rugby player in national U20 championships

By Chris Totobela

Young Makhanda female rugby player Lisakhanya Aplein is currently in Gauteng with the Eastern Cape province team.

She is taking part in the national U20 championships where they are pitted against other provinces and she stands a chance of being included in SA U20 squad.

She left Makhanda last Saturday and has played only one of the two games played so far.

She missed out on her team’s opening game against Griquas where they won 17-0, but played in the 5-10 defeat against Blue Bulls and might play again in their next game due for Wednesday.

She was so excited when contacted by Grocott’s Mail. “I’m very happy with what I have achieved so far and hope to go even further in my rugby career. I will try my best and stay focused and take each game as it comes.”

She also thanked all those who have contributed to her rugby development.

The Old Collegians Women RFC wing is hoping to make the cut.