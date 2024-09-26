Kingswood College pupil makes final of prestigious national music competition

Kingswood College Grade 6 pupil Victor le Du was in the finals of the prestigious Hubert van der Spuy National Music Conference in Stellenbosch recently. The grueling competition with the top young musicians in the country ran the duration of last week with participants performing five pieces each. Victor was one of only two musicians selected to participate from the Eastern Cape and was the only EC musician to make it through to the semi-finals and then the finals where he competed against seven other top musicians. The other Eastern Cape musician was Zara Simons. Photos: Supplied