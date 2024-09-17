Music to our ears – Sibusiso Njeza nominated for KORA Awards

By Staff Reporter

Rhodes University proudly announces that Sibusiso Njeza, a highly respected composer, choral conductor, and Rhodes University lecturer, has been nominated in the prestigious KORA All Africa Music Awards.

The KORA Awards, often called the “African Grammys,” have been recognising and celebrating African musical talent since 1994.

Winning or even being nominated for a KORA Award means gaining recognition from all over Africa and the diaspora—a symbol of continental approval and an indication that the artist is contributing significantly to the culture and heritage of the continent.

For both Njeza and Rhodes University’s Music Department, this nomination is more than a personal achievement; it is a testament to the power and reach of African music and its growing influence on the global stage.

“Being nominated for a continental award has never happened to me,” said Njeza. “I have been nominated for and won national awards before, but being in the same category as great African music scholars and practitioners like Prof Dizu Plaatjies is an honour.”

Rhodes University Head of the Department of Music and Musicology, Dr Boudina McConnachie, points out that this nomination is a recognition of Njeza’s work at a continental level. “That speaks volumes about the impact that he has made on the people of our continent,” says McConnachie. “This nomination reflects Sibu’s hard work and the broad appeal of his music across different cultures and regions of Africa”

Rhodes University places a significant emphasis on African music within its Music Department. This focus is rooted in the belief that understanding and engaging with African music is essential to shaping the future of the continent’s musical landscape. “We centre the Music of Africa in everything we do because we are African. We cannot allow any student of ours to leave our institution without having had the opportunity to learn about and engage with various musical genres from our continent – that is how we learn about ourselves and our neighbours,” says McConnachie.

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.