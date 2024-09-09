St Andrew’s College welcomes new staff members

By Staff Reporter

St Andrew’s College is delighted to welcome new staff members at the start of Term 3.

Greg Shipton – Physical and Natural Science teacher

St Andrew’s College is delighted to welcome Mr Greg Shipton to the Andrean community. Greg

brings eight years of experience in teaching Physical and Natural Sciences, having previously taught

at both Randpark High School and Greenside High School. During his tenure at Greenside High

School, he served as the head of the Physical and Natural Sciences Department for four years,

consistently delivering outstanding Science results that positioned Greenside among the top-

performing government schools in the country. He has also contributed his expertise as a marker for

the Grade 12 NSC Chemistry examinations.

Shaun Fitzmaurice – HOD of Business Studies

St Andrew’s College is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Shaun Fitzmaurice as the head

of the Business Studies Department. Fitzmaurice brings 19 years of experience in education,

having served as a senior Business Studies educator at Woodridge College for over eight years. He

then advanced to head of department roles at Clifton School in Durban and St Stithians College,

each for five years.

Fitzmaurice is also an accomplished sports enthusiast. He served as a selector for the KZN

Coastal U15 cricket team from 2016 to 2019 and is passionate about football, hockey, and chess. In

addition, he has been actively involved in academic assessment, working as an IEB marker from 2008

to 2014 and as a senior sub-examiner from 2015 to 2019. He is the author of a Grade 8 and 9 EMS

textbook and is currently writing Grade 10-12 textbooks for Classroom Masters. “We are excited to

welcome him to the Andrean community.”

Jacqueline van der Westhuizen, Espin House matron

“We are delighted to welcome Ms Jacqueline van der Westhuizen as the new Matron of Espin House

at St Andrew’s College.”

Jacqueline brings with her a deep passion for nurturing and guiding young minds, a commitment

that has been shaped by her upbringing in Ellisras and the inspiration she found in her

grandmother’s daycare centre. Over the past decade, Jacqueline has worked in various roles at

distinguished schools such as Jeppe High School for Boys, Bishop Bavin School, and Kingswood

College. Her journey reflects not only her dedication but also her ability to adapt and make a positive

impact across diverse environments.

Jacqueline views her role as a matron as a natural extension of who she is, finding immense joy in

caring for and supporting pupils. She treasures the moments of reconnecting with them after

holidays filled with fun and excitement. For her, the role of a matron is both a privilege and a calling,

as she embraces the opportunity to guide and nurture the next generation every day.

“We are thrilled to have Jacqueline join the Andrean family and look forward to the warmth and care

she will bring to Espin House.”