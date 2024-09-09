Rosebuds crowned champions of Sunsed and Sedru Regional League

By Chesley Daniels

In a thrilling conclusion to the 2024 season, Rosebuds from Alicedale have emerged victorious, claiming the coveted title of Sunsed and Sedru Regional League champions.

This triumph marks a historic milestone for the team, solidifying their position as a force to be reckoned with in the rugby world.

With a final tally of 41 points, Rosebuds edged out Valencia Barbarians (40 points) and Kowie United (40 points) to secure the top spot on the log. The team’s remarkable journey to the championship was characterized by their unwavering dedication, unrelenting passion, and unbridled talent.

Under the guidance of head coach Brandon Klaase, Rosebuds demonstrated exceptional skill and strategy throughout the season.

Their attacking rugby style, coupled with a potent mix of youth and experience, made them a formidable opponent for any team. The forward pack’s dominance and the backline’s lightning-fast speed proved to be a winning combination, leaving opponents struggling to keep up.

The team’s impressive record includes nine wins out of twelve games, with an unbeaten streak at their home ground in Alicedale.

Notable victories against Valencia Barbarians (24-13), Ndlambe Tigers (35-20), and Black Lions (91-14) showcased Rosebuds’ ability to adapt and overcome challenges.

Coach Klaase expressed his pride and gratitude, stating, “This championship win is a testament to the team’s endurance, discipline, and commitment. I am honoured to be part of the Rosebuds family and community. We have overcome numerous obstacles and challenges, and this achievement means the world to us.”

As Rosebuds await confirmation of their playoff opponents for promotion to the Adams Cup, the team remains focused and driven.

With their sights set on continued success, they are poised to make a lasting impact on the rugby landscape.

Rosebuds’ championship win is a resounding affirmation of their talent, teamwork, and tenacity.

As they bask in the glory of their triumph, they remain humble and hungry for more, ready to face the challenges that lie ahead.

Rosebuds’ results: 1. Beat Valencia Barbarians 24-13 2. Beat Ndlambe Tigers 35-20 3. Beat Klipfontein United 13-3 4. Draw against Kowie United (shared points Act of God rule) 5. Lost to Alderonians 19-20 6. Beat Black Lions 91-14 7. Beat Alderonians 19-12 8. Lost to Valencia 5-26 9. Beat Kowie United 26-10 10. Beat Black Lions 62-10 11. Lost to Klipfontein United 12-17 12. Beat Tigers 28-0