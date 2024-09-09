Rhodes University mourns the passing of James Matthews

By Staff Reporter

The Rhodes University community is mourning the passing of one of its honorary doctorate recipients, James Matthews.

The internationally acclaimed South African poet, author, and dissident voice against Apartheid, passed away at the age of 95. His impact on South African literature and society is immeasurable. A lifelong advocate for freedom, he lived his life in the pursuit and expression of personal and political liberation, using his writing as a vehicle for justice, reflection, and transformation.

Born in Cape Town in 1929, Matthews grew up in the District Six community, attending Trafalgar High School, where his talents as a writer were first recognised by a teacher who famously awarded him 21 out of 20 for a story about a tramp — this moment marked the beginning of a storied career over seven decades. His early life was marked by struggle, including an accident at 14 that ended his formal education. However, his resilience saw him rise through the ranks of the publishing world, working as a newspaper seller and later as a chief messenger for the Cape Times and Cape Argus.

Matthews’ breakthrough came in 1962 when he self-published his first collection of stories, The Park and Other Stories, which captured the brutal realities of Apartheid through the innocent eyes of a young boy. His profound vision of social injustice continued to resonate through his poetry, most notably in his 1972 collection Cry Rage, co-authored with Gladys Thomas. The book, banned after only two weeks by the apartheid government, solidified Matthews’ reputation as a “dissident poet” whose words were “bullets” aimed at the heart of an oppressive regime. His political activism earned him six months of solitary confinement in Pollsmoor Prison in 1976, where he continued writing poems, secretly smuggling them out to his daughter through his grandson’s nappy.

Matthews was not only a revolutionary in his political stance but also in his philosophy of life. He approached ageing with grace and positivity, famously declaring, “Age is a beautiful phase.” His poetry celebrated the wisdom and beauty of growing older, and he shared his work with senior citizens in his community, touching countless lives through his poems and readings. His impact on the community was profound, and his legacy continues to inspire and connect us.

A recipient of numerous accolades, Matthews remained humble, famously describing himself as “just a cat who got lucky with words.” His writing inspired generations of South Africans and influenced the Black Consciousness Movement (BCM), though he always insisted his work transcended any one ideology.

Beyond his public achievements, Matthews cherished his role as a father, grandfather, and community elder. He believed in the importance of compatibility in relationships over love alone and shared a close bond with his children and grandchildren. His grandson, PJ Grove, lived with him in his home in Athlone on the Cape Flats, where Matthews could be found most mornings, reading amidst the untamed beauty of his garden, his beloved butterflies flitting around him.

“Butterflies are my totem,” he once said. “They are independent and free. They are like me.”

James Matthews leaves a legacy of literary brilliance, unflinching courage, and profound wisdom. His words continue to inspire, reminding us of the importance of freedom, justice, and the unyielding power of imagination. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and the many who found solace and strength in his work.

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.