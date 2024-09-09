Kingswood pupils excel in JSE Investment Challenge

Congratulations to Team Titans from Kingswood College for securing 1st place in the Speculator Portfolio monthly competition of the JSE Investment Challenge!

Their hard work, strategic skills, and commitment have earned them this top prize.

“We are immensely proud of their outstanding achievement and look forward to their continued success!” read a statement from Kingswood.

Kingswood College Titans, a group made up of all matrics; Tapiwa Zhanda, Sipho Mdletye and Thato Iviwe Gqoli, achieved an impressive 8% net monthly growth, despite the demands of their academic schedules.

Competing in the JSE Investment Challenge during their free time while preparing for preliminary exams, they finished August with a remarkable 18% total growth. This performance placed them 1st out of all the schools, securing their spot in the top 0.01% of all participants.

Their dedication and ability to excel both in their studies and the investment challenge highlight their exceptional drive and business acumen.