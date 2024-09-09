ay Pillay: Breaking Barriers as the First Woman President-Elect of the ACUHO-I SAC Executive Board

By The Division of Communication & Advancement

Jay Pillay’s journey to becoming the first woman President-Elect of the ACUHO-I SAC Executive Board is a compelling story of strategic leadership and a deep commitment to advancing higher education in South Africa. Her election to this prestigious role highlights her exceptional abilities and underscores her dedication to creating inclusive, supportive environments and mentoring the next generation of leaders. As a finalist at the HERS-SA Higher Education Women Leaders Awards, Pillay’s journey is one of breaking barriers in her professional career and the broader educational landscape.

Pillay’s career in higher education began in September 1999 as Manager of Food Services at Rhodes University. In this role, she managed food services for over 3,500 students, demonstrating her capacity for handling large-scale operations with efficiency and a focus on student welfare. This position laid the foundation for her future leadership roles, where she consistently showed a deep commitment to operational excellence and student support.

Over the years, Pillay’s career progressed as she took on increasingly significant roles, becoming Deputy Director in 2013 and later Director of Residential Operations. She oversees a comprehensive range of student support services critical to the university’s mission, including Living and Learning Support, Campus Food Services, Student Accommodation, Functions Catering, Central Cleaning Services, and revenue-generating Conferences and Events. Her strategic leadership was particularly crucial during the tumultuous period of the “Fees Must Fall” protests in 2015 and 2016, which saw unprecedented challenges for South African universities.

During the “Fees Must Fall” movement, which called for eliminating tuition fees and greater access to higher education for all South Africans, Pillay’s leadership was instrumental in maintaining business continuity and supporting the university community through significant disruptions. She played a crucial role in ensuring that residential services continued to operate effectively, even as the university faced challenges that tested its infrastructure and people’s resilience. Her ability to navigate this period with strategic foresight and a focus on student welfare highlighted her strength as a leader capable of guiding her institution through times of crisis.

Pillay’s educational background further complements her leadership roles. She holds a Graduate Certificate in Higher Education Management from the University of Bath and an MBA from Rhodes University. These qualifications have equipped her with the strategic insight to lead transformative initiatives in higher education. These academic achievements underscore her ability to approach complex challenges with a blend of practical experience and theoretical knowledge, making her a formidable leader.

Beyond her immediate responsibilities at Rhodes University, Pillay’s influence extends to the national level through her role with ACUHO-I SAC. As the first woman to be elected President-Elect of the ACUHO-I SAC Executive Board, she has already made significant strides in forming strategic partnerships to enhance students’ health and well-being across South African campuses. Her collaboration with organisations like Higher Health exemplifies her commitment to addressing students’ broader challenges, particularly in mental health and wellness.

A key aspect of Pillay’s leadership is her dedication to mentoring young women and developing staff. Her commitment to nurturing future leaders is evident in her holistic approach to mentorship, which focuses on professional skills, personal growth, resilience, and leadership capabilities. This dedication to mentorship has had a profound impact, with many of her mentees advancing to significant positions within the higher education sector.

Community engagement has also been a central theme in Pillay’s career. She has led numerous initiatives that connect the university with the broader community, including projects that address student hunger, food security, and unemployment among young adults with cognitive disabilities. These initiatives, such as the Kuyasa Project, which creates employment opportunities for people with disabilities, reflect her deep commitment to social responsibility and her belief in the power of education to transform lives.

Jay Pillay’s career is a narrative of continuous growth, impactful leadership, and breaking new ground for women in higher education. Her election as the first woman President-Elect of the ACUHO-I SAC Executive Board is not just a personal achievement but a significant milestone for the higher education community in South Africa. It represents breaking a glass ceiling and sets a powerful example for future generations of women leaders.

As detailed in her professional profile and award nomination documents, Pillay’s story paints a picture of a leader who is deeply committed to her work, her community, and the advancement of others. Her journey, marked by significant achievements during challenging times like the “Fees Must Fall” protests, inspires, demonstrating that with dedication, vision, and resilience, it is possible to break barriers and lead with integrity in a complex and evolving sector.

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.