Celebrating Makhanda’s yesteryear sporting heroes and heroines this Heritage Month

By Chris Totobela

This week Grocott’s Mail kicks off its Heritage Month feature, profiling sports heroes and heroines of yesteryear who excelled in different sporting codes.

We open with one of Makhanda’s top rugby players, Clinton Gill, who has made a name for himself both locally and provincially.

Gill started his rugby career in 1997 just after he matriculated. In 1999 he took it seriously and followed in the footsteps of his father, a top rugby player of his time.

Gill played for Swallows and later went on to join the top Makhanda rugby side, Brumbies, where his rugby blossomed. He was also included in the Eastern Province Rugby Academy programme that changed his game for the better. It wasn’t long before he was part of the Eastern Province team where he played for many years.

He shared with Grocott’s Mail what made him tick. “I think my father played a big role in my career, he supported me from day one and he was also very strict as he used to tell me that if I didn’t practice, I wouldn’t play. We were a rugby crazy family and that made me want to achieve more as I had all the support I needed.”

Gill also explained why players of his time were much better than the current crop. “We took rugby very seriously and we trained from Monday to Thursday and had our team talk on Friday when our playing jerseys were handed out. We played against big and strong opponents and we were underdogs as players outside the big Metros were taken for granted and had to always prove ourselves on the pitch.”

“Today’s players only start training on Wednesday for a Saturday game and on Friday, they go out and drink while they have a game the following day. Rugby has got into their heads, which makes it very difficult for anyone to guide them.”

Gill retired in his early 30’s after he suffered a major injury that reduced his passion for the game, although he occasionally featured in the first and second reserves’ teams before he finally called it a day and officially hung up his boots.

He went on to thank all those who played a big and meaningful role in his entire career, especially his family who helped him be who he is today.