From ‘weird’ to world-renowned: Professor Julie Coetzee’s reflective journey in entomology research

By Siviwe Mxuma

Earlier this month, Rhodes University hosted the 2023 Vice-Chancellor’s Distinguished Senior Research Award Lecture, which recognises exceptional research contributions within the University. This award was presented to Professor Julie Coetzee from the Faculty of Science, a distinguished scholar who has made significant strides in the field of biological control, particularly in understanding the interactions between freshwater aquatic plants and insects.

The evening’s proceedings were opened by Rhodes University’s Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sizwe Mabizela, who praised Professor Coetzee’s remarkable contributions to both the University and the broader scientific community. He stated, “Professor Julie has been an employee of Rhodes University for the past 15 years. She is currently the Deputy Director of one of our institution’s flagship research entities, the Centre for Biological Control. She’s one of our country’s most prominent and respected technologists, having served as the President of the Entomological Society of Southern Africa between 2021 and 2023.”

Over her 15-year tenure at Rhodes University, Professor Coetzee has established herself as a leader in research that addresses some of the most pressing environmental challenges of our time. Her work is not just academically significant but has also had real-world applications, influencing policy and practice in managing invasive species in aquatic environments.

In her lecture, Professor Coetzee took the audience on a journey through her research career, reflecting on the evolution of her work and the collaborations that have been integral to her success. With her characteristic charm and enthusiasm, she shared anecdotes from her early days as a researcher, confessing that she never intended to become an entomologist and initially thought that people who worked with insects were “weird”. Yet, 30 years later, she has become a renowned expert in the field, with a research portfolio that spans continents, including significant projects in South America (Argentina) and East-Central Africa.

Professor Coetzee emphasised the collaborative nature of her work, attributing her success to the collective efforts of her colleagues, students, and government officials. “This talk tonight is largely a tribute, I think, to all the people that I’ve worked with over the years because I did not get this research award on my own,” she humbly acknowledged. Her words resonated with the audience, many of whom were her collaborators, friends, and family members, present to celebrate her achievements.

Professor Coetzee’s lecture delved into the complex challenges posed by aquatic weed invasions and the importance of interdisciplinary approaches in addressing these issues. She illustrated how her research has integrated diverse expertise, from entomology and aquatic ecology to community engagement and citizen science, to develop effective strategies for managing invasive species. Through collaborative projects, she has harnessed the collective strengths of various disciplines, fostering innovation and enhancing the robustness of research findings.

One of the key themes of her lecture was the impact of collaboration on advancing scientific knowledge and achieving practical outcomes. She highlighted how these partnerships have not only accelerated the identification and implementation of biological control methods but also facilitated the dissemination of knowledge and best practices across different regions and stakeholders. This collaborative approach has been instrumental in promoting sustainable ecological management and contributing to a more resilient and informed response to environmental challenges.

Professor Coetzee’s lecture was more than just a recounting of her research; it was a testament to the power of collaboration in driving scientific advancements. Her work stands as a shining example of how interdisciplinary partnerships can lead to significant breakthroughs in ecological research and beyond. As she took the audience on a global journey through her collaborative projects, it became clear that the synergy created through these partnerships has been indispensable in her successful and impactful research career.

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.