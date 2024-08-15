Asakhe Cuntsulana heading to Norway

By Malikhanye Mankayi

Asakhe Cuntsulana is a distinguished South African musician and educator with a deep passion for cultural exchange and the preservation of African indigenous music. Born and raised in a community where music and heritage are intertwined, Asakhe has always been drawn to the powerful role that music plays in storytelling and cultural identity.

Funded by a Norwegian-based company from 2018 until the completion of his studies, Asakhe has had the unique opportunity to bridge the gap between African and European musical traditions. This journey began during their undergraduate years and continues to shape their artistic and educational endeavours.

Asakhe’s work is rooted in the rich cultural heritage of Africa, particularly focusing on instruments such as the Adungu, a Ugandan harp, and the Xhosa Uhadi bow. These instruments are not merely tools for creating music; they carry with them stories, traditions, and a deep connection to the past. Asakhe’s performances are a blend of sound and narrative, offering audiences a chance to engage with African history and spirituality in a profound way.

His upcoming trip to Norway marks a significant milestone in his career. Invited by the same fund that supported his education, Asakhe will join fellow alumni in a three-day conference. However, his journey will extend beyond this event. Asakhe has opted to stay in Norway for two additional weeks to perform at various venues, including restaurants and the Oslo Museum. The tour is not just about performing; it is about creating a cultural dialogue, introducing Norwegian audiences to African music, and expanding his own artistic horizons.

Asakhe’s vision for his time in Norway is twofold. Firstly, he aims to provide Norwegian audiences with a deeper understanding of African culture, particularly the diversity and richness that exists within it. Through his music, he hopes to dispel the misconception that Africa is a monolithic entity, highlighting instead the distinct traditions of South Africa and other regions.

Secondly, Asakhe’s music carries a message of hope—hope for better communities, governance, and justice, all rooted in their Christian faith. This message is integral to his performances and is something he wishes to share with his audiences in Norway.

Beyond their performances, Asakhe is also deeply committed to music education. They plan to collaborate with institutions like the Oslo Academy to foster a cultural exchange that goes beyond performances. Although the timing of his visit coincides with the long-term break of schools, Asakhe is determined to establish connections that will pave the way for future collaborations, possibly involving live Zoom webinars and other forms of educational exchange.

Looking ahead, Asakhe sees this experience as a stepping stone to greater opportunities. He hopes to return to Norway for future performances, potentially at festivals, and to continue building bridges between South African and Norwegian musicians.

In the long term, Asakhe aims to record his music, making it accessible to a broader audience. They are also working on a book titled Ingomayo Hadi, which will explore the compositions they have created for the Adungu. This book is part of a broader effort to make African music and instruments more accessible to educators and students around the world.

Asakhe Cuntsulana’s journey is one of cultural preservation, education, and artistic exploration. His work not only enriches the lives of those who hear it, but also serves as a vital link between the past and the future of African music.