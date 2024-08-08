St Marks bulldoze Eagles with Litye’s four-try masterclass

By Chesley Daniels

In a pulsating Score Energy Drink Epru Grand Challenge Bottom 12 encounter, St Marks Alicedale delivered a dominant 33-23 bonus point victory over Orlando Eagles at Alicedale Sports Ground on Saturday.

Sive Litye’s phenomenal four-try haul spearheaded the home side’s triumph, avenging their first-round defeat.

Eagles’ narrow 20-18 halftime lead was swiftly erased as St Marks unleashed a ferocious second-half assault. Litye’s relentless work rate and Brian Buys’ bulldozing runs left Eagles reeling. Franklin Sias’ precise kicking ensured St Marks capitalized on their dominance, securing a consecutive bonus point win.

The physical battle saw both teams exchange brutal hits, but St Marks’ pack asserted their superiority in scrums and lineouts. Litye’s fourth try, scored via a precision lineout drive, sealed the bonus point and catapulted St Marks to fifth on the log.

In contrast, Lily White’s narrow 15-18 defeat to Adelaide Rangers showcased their grit, but ultimately slipped to sixth on the log. Despite claiming a losing bonus point, Lily White’s valiant effort in Rangers’ backyard, Wanderers Stadium, demonstrated their determination and skill.

St Marks’ victory solidifies their resurgence, while Eagles and Lily White must regroup to revive their campaigns.