Sanral donates to Makhanda schools, old age homes

By Luvuyo Mjekula

The South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) donated blankets to old age homes and supplies to different schools in Makhanda on Wednesday.

In a statement, Sanral said with the special community outreach event, it hoped to make meaningful contributions to the Makhanda community.

The day entailed visits to three old age homes – Hayton House, Brookshaw and McKaiser – to handover blankets. Following this, Sanral donated school supplies to Kuyasa Special Needs School, Ntsika Secondary School and Samuel Ntsiko Primary School.

“This initiative reflects Sanral’s commitment to honouring the Mandela legacy by supporting the needy and vulnerable within our community,” the organisation said in the statement.

Grocott’s Mail caught up with the Sanral and Makana Municipality team at Ntsika Secondary, where they handed over laptops, a chest freezer and a stove, which would be essential for the Consumer Studies class, said principal Thobile Ncula.

Makana Municipality ward councillor Andile Hoyi, who stood in for mayor Yandiswa Vara, explained that the donations were part of Mandela Month. He said Sanral had identified Makana for Mandela Month and Ntsika was one of the schools on the wishlist.

Ncula thanked Sanral and the Makana Municipality for identifying Ntsika as one of the beneficiaries. He said the gifts came at the right time for the school in that they are expanding and have the vision of nurturing the children so they can compete globally. “As a school we are very grateful. We want to promise that this will have a very positive impact on the results because we are here trying to improve the results across all grades as a school.”

Sanral’s regional stakeholder co-ordinator Welekazi Ndika, from Gqeberha, said they were satisfied with the choices of recipients for the donations. “I know you might have wanted more, but we have had to spread our budget to cover other schools,” Ndika said.