Religious community leads peaceful march in support of victims of crime, GBV

By Luvuyo Mjekula

The College of the Transfiguration and the Makhanda Ministers Fraternal this week led a peaceful march in solidarity with victims of crime, particularly gender-based violence (GBV), as the country marks National Women’s Day today.

Ayanda Genge, the students’ secretary at the College of the Transfiguration, explained that as a college, they have the Student Interest Matters Week, a programme that started on Monday and concludes today, whereby they attend to issues of interest to students.

As part of their programme, the students set aside Wednesday to show support to women in South Africa, but especially those in Makhanda.

This followed shocking incidents of gender-based violence reported in Makhanda in recent months including the murder of a 47-year-old Vukani woman, allegedly by her boyfriend, and the gruesome discovery of the burnt remains of a young Alice woman in Makhanda.

The Transaction College students invited the Makhanda Ministers Fraternal and other religious leaders, who have first-hand experience in dealing with and helping communities who face these challenges, to join the symbolic march.

Displaying placards with messages such as ‘No to GBV’ and ‘Stop gender-based violence’, a procession marched from the Ethiopian Episcopal Church, down Raglan Road, through Beaufort Street up to the Cathedral.

Various speakers made addresses on various issues of concern, including crime, poor service delivery, alcohol and drug abuse.

Genge said crime in general in Makana had spiked and this was a concern to the students. “We cannot pretend we do not see, hear or [need to]speak out while crime is spreading like a raging fire in Makhanda.”

“The church cannot be silent, when the church is meant to be the voice of the voiceless,” Genge said.

Shaun Plato, chairperson of the college’s Ordinance body, said: “We are in solidarity with those on the margins and fringes of society. We are in support and we are walking alongside the victims as well as the perpetrators of violence and gender-based violence in this society.”

“As theological students, as ordinance, being prepared for ministry, we are the people who need to be the hands and feet of Jesus. We are trying to liberate people, to be a voice to those whose voice has been silenced in any form abuse or violence or unemployment. We are here to offer prayers of support, because we trust God and trust He will give us strength as we continue our journeys.”