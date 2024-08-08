Progress edge out Brumbies in thrilling encounter but fail to secure bonus point

By Chesley Daniels

In a pulsating Score Energy Drink Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 fixture, Progress 1st XV narrowly

outlasted a resilient Grahamstown Brumbies side, securing a hard-fought 19-12 victory at Rhodes

University Prospect Field in Makhanda.

Top rugby club Progress travelled to Makhanda as the overwhelming favourites after their

comprehensive 33-3 bonus point win over Brumbies in the first round of the competition in Kariega.

The hype was big on social media during the week leading up to the much anticipated contest,

especially and most notably the return of Progress provincial players who made their return and the

alleged 100 score they would serve Brumbies.

Well, that was not the case as the underdogs Brumbies, despite missing numerous scoring opportunities, put up a great fight and held the former champs at bay until the very end.

The highly anticipated match lived up to its billing, with both teams displaying unwavering commitment and unrelenting physicality. Progress’ star-studded line up, bolstered by the return of their provincial EP, Sharks, and Pumas players, was expected to dominate, but Brumbies had other plans.

The first half saw Progress’ powerful forwards assert their dominance, gaining valuable territorial

advantage. However, Brumbies’ dogged defense and scrum prowess kept the visitors in check, with

Eldrico Kivitts’ three conversions ensuring a narrow 14-9 deficit at halftime.

The second half was a testament to Brumbies’ unyielding spirit, as they enjoyed extended periods

of possession and territory. Progress’ discipline began to fray, with three yellow cards undermining

their authority. Yet, their defensive system, despite being depleted, held firm against waves of

Brumbies’ attacks.

Crucially, Brumbies failed to capitalize on numerous scoring opportunities, with missed kicks and

unconverted chances proving costly. Progress, meanwhile, displayed a steely resolve, their defense

standing firm against a frenzied Brumbies onslaught.

In the end, Progress’ slender victory was a testament to their resilience and determination. While

disappointed not to secure a bonus point, they remain in second position on the log.

Brumbies, despite slipping to eigth, can take heart from a spirited performance that pushed Progress to the limit.

Latest Epru Grand Challenge Top 12 log as at 3 August:

1. KRUISFONTEIN UNITED -58 (13)

2. PROGRESS – 45 (12)

3. GARDENS – 44 (14)

4. PE HARLEQUINS – 42 (14)

5. TRYING STARS – 40 (14)

6. PARK – 31 (13)

7. JOUBERTINA UNITED – 31 (14)

8. GRAHAMSTOWN BRUMBIES – 30 (14)

9. NMU MADIBAZ – 29 (11)

10. DESPATCH OOSTELIKES – 23 (13)

11. CENTRAL – 20 (12)

12. HANKEY VILLAGERS – 17 (14)