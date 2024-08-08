Kowie United solidify top spot with impressive away win

By Chesley Daniels

Kowie United cemented their position at the summit of the Sunsed Regional League with a hard-fought 17-13 victory over Alderonians in Addo on Saturday. This crucial away win brings them closer to claiming the championship title.

Meligan Frantz, the dynamic scrumhalf, earned the man of the match award for his fearless performance. Frantz’s solidity behind the scrum and unpredictable attacking flair proved instrumental in United’s triumph.

Klipfontein United thrash Black Lions

In a dominant display, Klipfontein United jumped to third position on the log with a resounding 79-0 win over struggling Black Lions at the “Never Quit” Stadium. United’s attacking prowess saw them score 13 tries, with Olivier and S Cannon each bagging multiple tries.

The match ended prematurely, with Black Lions requesting the referee to call off the game due to their inability to withstand United’s relentless onslaught. S Cannon’s accurate boot slotted seven conversions, further emphasizing United’s superiority.

Tries for Klipfontein: Olivier scored three, S Cannon two and also a brace for Cotto (2). There was a try each for October, N Gunn, Scheepers, R Cannon, Meyers and F Van Rensburg. S Cannon made seven conversions.