Celebrating Women’s Day with “Madam President Evelyn”

By Aphiwe Ngowapi

Makhanda is set to celebrate Women’s Day with a theatrical bang as production, Madam President Evelyn, returns to the Joza Indoor Sports Centre stage in Extension 6 today.

First showcased during the 50th anniversary of the National Arts Festival this June, the satirical, dance-infused play has captured the imagination of audiences with its touching portrayal of Evelyn Peter, a domestic worker vying for the presidency in South Africa’s 2024 elections.

Directed and written by Thumamna Sibhozo and choreographed by Likhaya Jack, the production draws inspiration from Jacklyn Cock’s 1980 seminal work, Maids & Madams, which exposed the injustices faced by domestic workers. The play follows Evelyn’s campaign as she champions causes close to the heart of the working class, including Ubuntu, youth employment, free internet access, and the professionalization of domestic work.

“This play focuses on stories and people in society who are most likely not to be immediately seen or given their credit for the work that they do in society and the impact they have on the people around them,” says Sibhozo.

As South Africa celebrates 30 years of democracy, Madam President Evelyn is not just a timely production, it is a tribute to the countless mothers and domestic workers whose often overlooked contributions have been foundational in building the nation. From their roles in employers’ homes to their efforts in nurturing their own families, these women are celebrated in a production that is as emotional as it is entertaining.

The play features a dynamic cast of grade 10 to 12 learners from Ntsika Secondary School, bringing a youthful and energetic perspective to this crucial narrative. Lina Njovane, a grade 10 pupil, plays one of the cruel madams and says that her favourite scene is “the last scene where the domestic workers get frustrated and stand up to their Madams, telling them that they are paying them peanuts”.

Lihlonele Marawu, a grade 11 pupil, plays two characters Nyoka #1 and Daluxolo #3. When asked how he manages to play two characters he says: “It’s kind of easy because the one is a politician and the other is a gardner.”

His favourite scene is the fifth, where Evelyn is addressing the community, and the members for and against her are arguing.

As Makhanda gears up for Women’s Day, Madam President Evelyn promises to be a highlight, a production that resonates with the heart of South Africa.