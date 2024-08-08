Annual celebrations of the Makhanda older community

By Rikie Lai

Rhodes opened Prospect Field and its sporting facilities to Makana district annual hosting of Makhanda Local Games for Older Persons which is a preliminary event to encourage and celebrate the activity of the older community.

Areas within the Makana district such as Seven Fountains, Makhanda, Alicedale and Rhini are just some of the districts included in efforts to create an event which encourages and allows for the community above 60 years old not only to enjoy a day engaging in physical activity but the promotion and efforts to demonstrate their capabilities for contention for the annually hosted District Golden Games.

Included in the games were track and field events such as 200m, 400m and 800m brisk walk, duck walk, passing the ball, rugbyball throw, jukskei and goal shooting.

Rhodes University as well as Rhodes University Community Engagement (RUCE) are partners in this event as well as considerations of the elderly community by the departments of Sport and Social Development. They have made use of these activities to ensure older people train their bodies and remain active. This holds part of the criteria which restricts individuals participating to 60 years and older, to demonstrate and encourage the physical capabilities of the older community.