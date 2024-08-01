Swallows storm back to winning ways with devastating win over Malmaison

By Chesley Daniels

In a blistering display of rugby prowess, the 2023 Sedru champions, Swallows, annihilated Malmaison United 33-0 in the Epru Adams Cup, storming back to winning ways with a bonus point victory that sent a resounding message to the competition.

This was a performance of unbridled intensity as Swallows’ powerful forwards bulldozed their way through the Malmaison pack, laying the foundation for a dominant display that left the hosts reeling. The scrumming was devastating, as the visitors’ front row quickly demolished their counterparts.

The return of fly-half Zenovan Denston was a masterstroke, as he orchestrated the backline with precision and flair, unlocking the Malmaison defence with surgical accuracy. Tries from Denston, Wayne Max, Ruwayden Sias, Alexius Steyn Walters, and Jody Duiker were mere formalities as Swallows’ superior firepower and cohesion proved too much for the beleaguered hosts.

Jason Henson’s flawless conversion rate only added to the visitors’ dominance, as Swallows soared to a 33-0 victory that catapulted them from 5th to 4th on the log. Malmaison, meanwhile, remains mired at the bottom, their struggles compounded by a defeat that exposed the chasm between the two sides.

This was a statement win for Swallows, a testament to their resolve and determination. As they soar back into contention, the competition would do well to take note: the Birds are back and hungrier than ever.