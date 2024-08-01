OC come back strongly to defeat Steytlerville Barbarians in thriller

By Chesley Daniels
Old Collegians (OC) produced a stunning turnaround to defeat Steytlerville Barbarians 20-17 in a thrilling Epru Adams Cup encounter at Lavender Valley Sports Ground on Saturday. Trailing 17-12 at halftime, OC conjured a second-half masterclass, showcasing their trademark attacking flair to level matters and snatch victory through Siyabonga Mahapi’s last-gasp penalty.
The win marked a triumphant return to form for OC, rebounding from their heavy defeat to Newtown Wolves two weeks prior. This victory demonstrated the team’s resilience and determination as they leapfrogged to 3rd position on the log.
Steytlerville Barbarians, despite the heart-wrenching loss, showed immense promise, dominating the first half with precision and purpose. Their valiant effort ultimately fell short, but they proved themselves a force to be reckoned with in the competition.
OC’s victory was built on a strong second-half performance, where they exploited Steytlerville’s weaknesses with precision passing, clever running lines, and sheer determination. The win is a testament to the team’s growth and adaptability as they continue to push for honours in the EPRU Adams Cup.
Kowie United demolish Black Lions
Meanwhile, in a breathtaking display of attacking flair and defensive solidity, Kowie United demolished a struggling Black Lions side 54-0 in the Sunsed Regional League, sending a resounding message to their title rivals.
The match, which was called off at halftime due to the Lions’ concession, saw Kowie United race to a 54-0 lead, scoring eight tries in a blistering first-half performance. Duncan Van Rensburg led the charge with a scintillating hat-trick, while Mason Brooks bagged a brace, and Godfrey Frolik, Mislo Mqama, and Fazel Daniels also crossed the try line.
Mason Brooks’ pinpoint accuracy with the boot saw him convert all seven tries as Kowie United’s points tally soared. The victory propels Kowie to the top of the Sunsed Regional League, with their sights firmly set on securing promotion.
Kowie United’s dominance was built on a rock-solid forward pack, who provided a relentless supply of quality ball for their backs to exploit. The team’s pace, precision, and power proved too much for the Lions to handle as they struggled to contain Kowie’s attacking onslaught.
This emphatic win serves as a testament to Kowie United’s title credentials, and they will look to build on this momentum in the coming weeks. With their sights set on the top prize, Kowie United will be a force to be reckoned with in the Sunsed Regional League.