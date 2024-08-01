OC come back strongly to defeat Steytlerville Barbarians in thriller

By Chesley Daniels

Old Collegians (OC) produced a stunning turnaround to defeat Steytlerville Barbarians 20-17 in a thrilling Epru Adams Cup encounter at Lavender Valley Sports Ground on Saturday. Trailing 17-12 at halftime, OC conjured a second-half masterclass, showcasing their trademark attacking flair to level matters and snatch victory through Siyabonga Mahapi’s last-gasp penalty.

The win marked a triumphant return to form for OC, rebounding from their heavy defeat to Newtown Wolves two weeks prior. This victory demonstrated the team’s resilience and determination as they leapfrogged to 3rd position on the log.

Steytlerville Barbarians, despite the heart-wrenching loss, showed immense promise, dominating the first half with precision and purpose. Their valiant effort ultimately fell short, but they proved themselves a force to be reckoned with in the competition.

OC’s victory was built on a strong second-half performance, where they exploited Steytlerville’s weaknesses with precision passing, clever running lines, and sheer determination. The win is a testament to the team’s growth and adaptability as they continue to push for honours in the EPRU Adams Cup.

Kowie United demolish Black Lions

Meanwhile, in a breathtaking display of attacking flair and defensive solidity, Kowie United demolished a struggling Black Lions side 54-0 in the Sunsed Regional League, sending a resounding message to their title rivals.