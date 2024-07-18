Animals at Makhanda SPCA showered with lots of love on Mandela Day

By Amahle Cele

In honour of Nelson Mandela International Day, locals gathered at the SPCA in Makhanda this week for fun-filled mornings of giving back.

As part of the 67 minutes of Mandela, organisations, families and individuals take time out to make a difference in their communities by giving back through donations and support. At the SPCA, visitors enjoyed the experience of helping animals and spending quality time with the creatures that call SPCA home.

The morning was packed with activities for all ages, including creating a garden, walking dogs, playing with puppies and visiting Project Sunshine to show cats and kittens some love.

St. Andrew’s, Pam Golding and Remax paid visits to the animals in the kennels and showed them their support through generous donations. Their contributions would help to ensure the animals continued to receive the care and attention they need. The presence of local businesses was testament to the community spirit that Mandela Day is all about. By working together and giving back, the residents were able to make a real difference in the lives of the animals.