Walk about with Khanyisa JamJam

In an engaging conversation with comedian Khanyisa JamJam, the rising star of South African comedy, we delved into the inspiration, process, and personal journey behind his latest show, Sorry for the Weight.

With his infectious energy and relatable humour, JamJam shared insights into his life, creative process, and the challenges he’s faced along the way.

When asked about the inspiration behind Sorry for the Weight, JamJam said he thought it was a catchy name.

“I think it’s a very catchy name. It was just about me apologising for taking this long to do a show. But I finally did the show, and yeah, I mean, there are some jokes about weight and stuff in the show, so it’s not really Sorry for the Weight for being overweight. It’s, ‘sorry for the Wait for keeping you guys waiting’,” he said.

JamJam’s creative process is deeply personal and autobiographical.

“I just started writing, sort of like an autobiography, and it shows my life up to this point,” he said.

“I wanted the first show, especially, to be a show that reveals who Khanyisa JamJam is, who JamJam the comedian is, and the journey that I’ve taken to get here. So, it’s very much based on true stories.”

Selecting which personal experiences to share on stage can be challenging, but for JamJam, it’s all about connection.

“I think it’s the stuff that really can help me connect with the audience. I always want people to take something away from it,” he said.

“There’s a big part of the show that talks about mental health and addiction and having battled with that over the past couple of years in comedy, I wanted to send a message to people as well, that these mental health situations are real, and you must look after yourself.”

Influences play a significant role in JamJam’s comedic journey.

“My biggest influences are definitely KG Mojadi, who’s directing my show. I think he’s probably the best comedian in South Africa. Trevor Noah, to the extent that he’s done so well globally and become a global superstar.

“In general, there are a lot of lesser-known comedians who also inspire me.”

JamJam’s interactive style of comedy sets him apart.

“I feel like we’re all going to be in that room for an hour. We might as well get to know what… I want to know what people feel, so that I can also get feedback.

“It helps the material of the show to know what the crowd is thinking and to have them be part of it. It makes the show that much better for everyone else as well.”

Despite the controversial nature of some topics in his shows, JamJam emphasises understanding and connection.

“I want to know what other people think about the topics that I touch and if they feel the same way or if they disagree. If you disagree, that’s fine. If you agree, that’s also fine. But I just want to see what people think about the things that I think about and what people relate to.”

Growing up in the Eastern Cape has significantly influenced JamJam’s comedy.

“I grew up very well in the Eastern Cape. My parents did very well for themselves, and they gave us a good opportunity to study at good schools.

“I lived mostly in Port Elizabeth and Makhanda. It was a good childhood. My parents always gave us the best opportunities. I love being from the Eastern Cape. It’s a province of very talented people.”

Moving to Cape Town was a significant shift for JamJam.

“Cape Town was a big culture shock when I first arrived there. It’s totally different to the Eastern Cape. It’s less friendly. It’s more like a European-style city.

“But now, I call Cape Town my home. I’ve been there for 15 years. The people in Cape Town have sort of adopted me as a Cape Town comedian.”

Mental health is a recurring theme in JamJam’s work, and he shared how he manages his own mental health while performing such personal material.

“I still go to my psychologist, which helps a lot. I’m always going to psychologists. And also, you know, that thing people always say, it’s true, that go out, get fresh air, go for a walk.

“That always helps with things like mental health, being active. I always try to be out and about, go for walks, go to comedy shows when I’m in Cape Town.”

Looking ahead, JamJam has ambitious plans. “I’m going to the UK to perform there in August. I’m going to take my show to the UK, and then I’m going to tour the rest of South Africa with the show,” he revealed. “Then I’ve got a run that I’m doing at the Artscape in Cape Town, so I’m pretty excited for that. And then, hopefully, next year, take the show to Australia.”

JamJam also expressed a desire to explore new themes in his comedy. “I’d like to explore my relationship with religion. I feel like that’s a topic that I’ve had some jokes about, but it wasn’t really what I wanted from it,” he said. “And then I think in the future, I’d like to also document more, go deeper into my dating life and my experiences as a 33-year-old guy dating.”

To aspiring comedians, JamJam offered this advice: “Put yourself out there, go to as many gigs as you can, ask for stage time. Don’t be afraid of the stage. You need to go to different stages where there can be different audiences. Enjoy it as well. It’s a fun journey. It’s nice being a stand-up comedian, so enjoy it and have fun.”

As the interview concluded, JamJam left us with a sense of anticipation and excitement for his future projects. His dedication to his craft, his willingness to tackle difficult topics, and his ability to connect with audiences make Khanyisa JamJam a comedian worth attending a show for.