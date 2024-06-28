The impact of art on justice

Where art and justice meet

By Devon Koen

Cue Editor

Merging art with justice to forge a way forward is what former justice of the Constitutional Court, Albie Sachs, regards as a means to achieve full cultural integration in a democratic society.

Taking time out after hosting a walkabout of the A Luta Continua art exhibition at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda on Thursday, Sachs, a staunch arts collector and activist, said there was a feeling of wholeness emerging from the festival.

“It is beginning to feel like a real South Africa is being engaged with. We have the cultural resources with artists from all communities working in all genres.

“When I came back from exile in 1990, one of the first things I did was visit the Grahamstown Arts Festival. It was aesthetically brilliant. But Grahamstown was so divided, people came there from all over the country, but not from the largest communities of the town itself. Now I feel the whole town is beginning to embrace the festival. And the quality of the performances is as high as ever.”

A key figure in the struggle against apartheid during its heyday, Sachs was at the forefront of fighting for justice and freedom in SA.

After losing an arm and the sight in his left eye when a bomb that was planted in his car by South African security agents exploded, Sachs continued to fight for cultural integration and freedom for all South Africans.

It was during this time that Sachs worked closely with Oliver Tambo and helped draft the ANC’s Code of Conduct, as well as its statutes. Drawing inspiration from his eleven years in Mozambique, he said that

“We were lifted by it [because]culture is very integral in change and is all around us,” he said.

He was later appointed to serve on the Constitutional Court by late president Nelson Mandela following the 1994 elections.

Sachs, an avid art lover, along with Justice Yvonne Mokgoro were later given a R10,000 “for décor” for the temporary accommodation of the Court in Johannesburg. That sum became the beginning of what is now a world-renowned art collection in the new building put up in the heart of the Old Fort Prison.

According to Sachs the arts were integral in shaping collective notions of culture and what it meant, especially in 1970s and 1980s.

“Some amazing work came out then, but it required courage, artists could get into real serious trouble back then for expressing themselves. Now there is no fear and sometimes using art to make a stance doesn’t have the same intensity, you can be angry and full of rage, but there is a difference. If you are angry, you have a very proactive focus, but if you are full of rage, you lose focus and all you do is destroy things because of your hurt.

“Now there is no fear. But sometimes the art doesn’t have the same intensity,” Sachs said.

Commenting on the #FeesMustFall and #RhodesMustFall movements Sachs said while he felt their disruptive force was overall very positive, some of the forms they took in relation to artwork were absolutely unacceptable.

“It was devastating to see the destruction of prized anti-apartheid artwork at the University of Cape Town. There should have been “warm discussions” between the waging sides.

“The Fallists should have listened to the artists and the defenders should have been more thoughtful about the motivation of the Fallists.”

Speaking of the collection of artworks held by the Constitutional Court, Sachs said the various items currently on display make it evident that art and justice cannot be separated, just as the mind and the heart must work together.

The A LUTA CONTINUA: Reflecting on 30 years of democracy through the Constitutional Court Art Collection is currently on display at the National Monument building.

Open to anyone to view daily, it offers an artistic glimpse into the past 30 years of democracy.

Starting on the ground floor of the Monument, it weaves its way to the top floor, where each piece represents one of the 27 human rights in South Africa’s constitution.

Humanity by Joseph Ndlovu was the start of a tradition and now the collection has grown to include hundreds of donated artworks.

The theme of the exhibition, “Art and Justice,” highlights how artists use their work to reflect the ongoing struggle for justice and human rights. The phrase “A luta continua; vitória é certa,” meaning “The struggle continues; victory is certain,” captures the spirit of the collection.

The history and stories behind each piece offer a new and often touching impression, showcasing the spirit of freedom and humility that characterizes the journey towards democracy.

It is a powerful example of how art can document history, challenge injustices, and inspire change.