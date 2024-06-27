Makhandans take the 21st Polar Plunge

A group of local residents swam in freezing cold Grey Dam waters in the 21st Polar Plunge on Friday morning. The icy swim is a Makhanda ritual, held every year to celebrate the winter solstice.

There were four of the original plungers this time on Friday, and all the participants were rewarded with a hot chocolate. It was reported that every year, PG Glass challenges participants and supporters to bring an item of warm clothing, or a blanket, to bring warmth and comfort to needy people in Makhanda.

The object is to fill the PG Glass bakkie for their Winter Warmer campaign. Members of the public were invited to drop off blankets and warm clothing at PG Glass if they missed the dam-side collection.