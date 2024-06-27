    Friday, June 28
    OUR TOWN

    Makhandans take the 21st Polar Plunge

    Luvuyo Mjekula
    Brave Makhanda residents swam in freezing cold waters of the Grey Dam as part of the annual winter Polar Plunge. Photo: Steven Lang
    By Luvuyo Mjekula 
    A group of local residents swam in freezing cold Grey Dam waters in the 21st Polar Plunge on Friday morning. The icy swim is a Makhanda ritual, held every year to celebrate the winter solstice.
    Swimmers entering the Grey Dam to mark the 21st Polar Plunge in Makhanda. Photo: Steven Lang
    There were four of the original plungers this time on Friday, and all the participants were rewarded with a hot chocolate. It was reported that every year, PG Glass challenges participants and supporters to bring an item of warm clothing, or a blanket, to bring warmth and comfort to needy people in Makhanda.
    Swimmers leaving the icy cold waters of the Grey Dam in Makhanda. Photo: Steven Lang
    The object is to fill the PG Glass bakkie for their Winter Warmer campaign. Members of the public were invited to drop off blankets and warm clothing at PG Glass if they missed the dam-side collection.

