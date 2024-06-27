From COVID to Curtain Calls: Lethabo Makweya’s artistic odyssey at the National Arts Festival

By The Division of Communication & Advancement

During her second year at Rhodes University in 2020, Lethabo Makweya’s journey through the National Arts Festival (NAF) began. Music composer Stacey van Schalkwyk Naidoo was searching for a talented writer and performer. Lalu Mokuku, a supervisor and Drama lecturer at Rhodes University who formed MEQOQO Playback Theatre Collective, recommended Makweya. The excitement was palpable, but the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic led to the festival’s cancellation that year, forcing plans to be postponed.

In 2021, the festival transitioned to an online platform, providing a chance to realise the postponed project. The online show titled “Humans Listen” was created. This transition to a digital medium presented new challenges, especially for those who had only been involved with live performances until then. Reflecting on this experience, Makweya noted, “This online platform was new territory for me.”

By 2022, Makweya again collaborated with Stacey van Schalkwyk Naidoo and her dedicated team. She took a six-month break from her studies at Rhodes University to fully immerse herself in writing and rehearsing for the National Arts Festival. Their hard work culminated in a performance titled “Fragments,” where Lethabo performed her poetry alongside a talented band of musicians. Their effort paid off, and they were honoured with that year’s Standard Bank Ovation Award. Lethabo described the experience as “a moment of immense pride and accomplishment.”

The following year, 2023, brought another exciting opportunity. Lethabo’s supervisor, Dr Alan Parker, offered the Honours Physical Performance cohort a chance to perform in Nelisiwe Xaba’s “Fake News.” The cohort was approached to provide dancers for Xaba’s piece, an intriguing and enriching collaboration that added another layer to Makweya’s festival experience. “It was definitely an interesting opportunity,” she remarked.

Now, in 2024, Lethabo is part of MEQOQO, a playback theatre collective making its debut at the National Arts Festival. Their performance, titled “Mamemamena ‘Listen’,” will occur from the 26th to the 29th of June in the B2 Arena, Monument. Being a part of this collective and preparing for this performance has been exhilarating. Makweya is eager to see how audiences will receive their work and continue growing through these diverse artistic experiences. She expressed her excitement, saying, “I am excited to see how we are received by the audiences.”

Reflecting on her journey, from the uncertainty of a cancelled festival to the thrill of live and online performances, Makweya is grateful for every moment and opportunity that has shaped her artistic path. The National Arts Festival has been a significant part of her growth, and she looks forward to many more years of creativity and collaboration.

The article was first published by the Rhodes University Communication Division.