Energetic and emotional “Sarafina!” captivates at 2024 National Arts Festival

By Aphiwe Ngowapi

The 2024 National Arts Festival in Makhanda is currently showcasing a powerful performance of “Sarafina!”, a musical that vividly brings to life the struggles faced by students during the 1976 Soweto uprising. Performed by a vibrant all-black cast from the Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts, this rendition of “Sarafina!” is both energetic and poignant, ensuring audiences experience a whirlwind of emotions from exuberance to deep sorrow.

“Sarafina!” follows the story of a fictional class at Morris Isaacson High School, with a focus on a girl named Sarafina who inspires her classmates with her unwavering commitment to the struggle against apartheid. The musical’s climax features the students performing a play about their dream of Nelson Mandela’s release after more than 20 years in prison, symbolizing their hope for liberation.

The production does not shy away from hard-hitting themes such as police brutality and the violence faced by women and children, employing strong language to portray the harsh realities of apartheid South Africa. This authenticity allows the audience to truly grasp the intensity of the student’s experiences and the brutal response they faced from the authorities.

This performance of “Sarafina!” is notable for its cast, composed of students from the Sonwa Sakuba Institute for the Performing Arts in East London. Since its inception in 2021, the institute has quickly gained a reputation for producing world-class performers. Their past productions, including “Hidden Identity,” “Till Death Do Us Apart,” “Shrek,” “Macbeth,” and the award-winning “Afrika Sings!”, have all been critically acclaimed.

The Sonwa Sakuba Institute’s dedication to providing high-quality training in dance, music, and drama is evident in the powerful performances delivered by its students. The institute strives to engage, empower, and inspire, ensuring its graduates emerge as multifaceted artists ready to make their mark on the world stage.

As “Sarafina!” continues to captivate audiences at the National Arts Festival, it serves as an important reminder of the resilience and courage of those who fought against apartheid, leaving a lasting impact on all who witness its thrilling performance.

The production was awarded the Standard Bank Ovation Award, on Wednesday, 26 June and will be performing one last time at the 50th anniversary of the National Arts Festival on Saturday 29 June at 20h00.