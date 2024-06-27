By: Nothando Yolanda Tshuma

The Eastern Cape Development Corporation is positioned to drive a burgeoning, diversified, comprehensive and robust Eastern Cape economy by developing initiatives aimed at fostering creativity in disadvantaged communities within the province.

As part of this initiative the ECDC will be hosting their third annual Eastern Cape Film Expo during the National Arts Festival, hosted in Makhanda.

The primary focus of the three-day summit, which kicked off on Wednesday, is to motivate, educate, and transform impoverished communities of the Eastern Cape. On June 27 and 28, the expo will continue at Olive Schreiner at the 1820’s Settlers National Monument.

The event also aims to underline the value of the Eastern Cape film and television industry.

Coinciding with the National Arts Festival, the Eastern Cape Film Expo offers a unique industry and networking experience over its three days.

Attendees will gain valuable insights into the film and television industry, including behind-the-scenes perspectives. Each day features a different guest speaker, starting with Lorna Bawuti, an actress known for her role in the television show Gqeberha: The Empire.

The expo also includes a masterclass designed to equip attendees with skills across various aspects of filmmaking. This educational component aims to enhance the expertise of local filmmakers and enthusiasts, covering a wide range of topics within the film industry. In addition, the event will feature screenings of both local and international films, showcasing a diverse array of creative works and cultural expressions.

These screenings aim to celebrate creativity and promote cultural diversity within the film industry. Community outreach is another key component of the expo, with initiatives designed to engage local communities and involve them in the film industry. These programs seek to foster a deeper connection between the community and the arts, encouraging local participation and support for the industry.

The Eastern Cape Film Expo is free and open to the public, providing an accessible opportunity for everyone to explore and celebrate the vibrant world of film and television.