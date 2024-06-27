Eagles fly high in June 16 tournament

By Chris Totobela

Football loving people of Makhanda made their way to JD Dlepu Stadium this past weekend as the June 16 tournament knockout stage took place. On Saturday, in the first quarter final, AT Mambas eased past Kwandwe-based Eastern Mubs 5-0 while Golden Eagles edged Maru Academy 2-1. In the third quarter final game, Joza Callies came back from a goal down to take the game to penalties where they emerged victorious 6-5 on penalties. In the last of the four quarters, City Pirates edged Makana Tigers 2-1.

On Sunday, in the first semi final Golden Eagles dumped AT Mambas out of the tournament 8-7 on penalties after both teams could not find the back of the net. In the second semi-final, Joza Callies defeated City Pirates by two first half goals to nil and booked a spot in the final against Golden Eagles.

The final started with both teams attacking each other in search of an early advantage. Both teams were guilty of not using the chances they created and were pleased to hear the sound indicating the halftime break. In the second half both teams tightened the screws in the midfield and threw everything at each other, forcing opposing goalminders to come up with superb saves.

Golden Eagles’ goalkeeper made a match-winning save with only less than 10 minutes to play when a Callies’ striker broke free and was left one-on-one with the keeper, who steered the ball to safety with a one handed save.

A Callies’ defender pulled his team out of a hole when the keeper left his line and an Eagles’ attacker directed the ball towards goal, only for the ball to be cleared off the line with goal written all over it.

The game ended in a goalless stalemate and went to penalties and Golden Eagles prevailed with a 10-9 scoreline and became June 16 tournament champions.

Speaking to Grocott’s Mail after the final, on behalf of the organisers, Bongani Dingane said he was pleased with how things went. “We are happy that we have hosted a successful tournament for the youth and the teams responded very well. People packed the stadium from day one despite the National Arts Festival taking place at the same time and this shows how much Makhandans love their football. Everyone knows how dead Makhanda is during these big days and we have changed that. Our teams got an opportunity to play more games with coaches trying different combinations. This is our way of assisting our LFA because we believe criticizing them is not going to help, but we all have a responsibility to try and revive our football.”

Dingane went on to thank all those who took part. “We would like to thank all the teams that took part, the LFA, the fans who behaved throughout the two weeks and everyone who has contributed towards the success of this event. We will try and make it bigger and better next year.”

People of Makhanda have shown that they love knockout football and tournaments, and it is up to each and everyone who loves football to make sure that they are not starved of the game.