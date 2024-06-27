Blame it on the bellboy

Butlers and Bellboys,

Comedy,

Glennie Hall,

June 27-29,

Fringe



Andile Mfundisi

This murder-mystery comedy will have you belly laughing on the edge of your seat. Butlers and Bellboys is an interactive murder-mystery show where the audience decides the fate of the characters and the progression of the show.

The employees at Butlers Hotel find themselves in a dire situation when a wealthy guest is found dead in his hotel room. They must figure out who of the guests or employees are possible suspects in this crime.

The audience is invited to participate in the sequence of events by casting votes on what they think should happen to which character. This makes it captivating in that each character comes to life in their own way.

It is hilarious from start to finish. The combination of comedy and murder-mystery makes for a fascinating watch.

The interactive nature of the show engages the audience from start to finish. The crowd’s reactions are great, and everyone seems to leave with a fill of laughter. Subtle humour and outright hilarious antics make it difficult to leave without a smile.

Butlers & Bellboys is a show that would be perfect for murder-mystery fanatics but also enjoyable for everyone.