Stars shine bright in provincial tournament

By Chris Totobela

Top local football club Sophia Stars prides itself with solid youth development structures and recently took part in the Engen Knockout Tournament for the u18s. Despite facing some challenges in the build up to the tournament, the home side gave a very good account of themselves. In the first game, they came up against Ibhayi FC, a renowned Gqeberha-based football academy and lost 2-4. According to their director of football, Thulani Msipha, the boys took time to adapt. “We left Makhanda late and arrived just minutes before the game and had to step onto the field of play without even a proper warm-up. We can easily see the difference between ourselves and Ibhayi FC. “Technically, they were superior than us and they caught us with quick goals.” In the next game, Sophia Stars came up against Komani’s Mariah Louw FC and redeemed themselves, easing to a 4-1 win. In the following game, Stars came up against more fancied opponents, Chippa United FC, and despite being denied three penalty shouts, won 2-1, and progressed to the semi-finals. In the semi-final game, Stars took on Real Aces and buried them 4-1 to book a spot in the final. It was round two in the final as they came up against Ibhayi FC once again, and despite giving everything they had, the local team ended up on the losing side by 0-2. Despite the loss, Stars flew Makhanda’s flag very high and showcased the massive talent this town has and every football lover in Makhanda should be very proud of this great achievement. Speaking to Grocott’s Mail immediately after the game, Msipha was very pleased with his charges’ performance. “My boys did very well in this tournament. To be honest, I was worried that they might suffer from stage fright, but they outdid themselves. We have learned a lot from this event and we will come back stronger and better.”

Stars’ great performance on the pitch was evident off the pitch, as in the post-match awards, they scooped prestigious accolades.

Liyahluma “Star” Mawaba was named the best attacker, while Olwethu “Mshishi” Songelwa won the best midfielder award and Ayavuya “Makhanda’s finest” Tembani walked away with the best goalkeeper crown.

This has been lauded as a great achievement by the Extension 7-based outfit and living proof of the immense talent Makhanda has.