Witty and engaging spoken word experience

I want to write you a submarine,

Poetry & Spoken Word

Amazwi South African Museum of Literature,

25 June

Fringe

Singisa Mdungwana

The comical, charming and light-hearted one-man show, I want to write you a submarine, performed by Andi Colombo, combines poetry, music and storytelling together.

Exposing her vulnerability by discussing her experiences of love, grief and loneliness as a 20-something-year-old Colombo infuses her performance with personality, charm and energy.

Armed with a beautiful aura and a free-spirited nature that is infectious and impossible to resist, Colombo captivates her audience with charisma.

While speaking about some of the more unfortunate things she experienced throughout her life, Colombo skilfully circumvents the pain she suffered by using comedy and poetry, making her show utterly delightful to watch.

Colombo’s music is particularly noteworthy, with her voice creating soothing melodies that maintain a sense of serenity.

Overall, I want to write you a submarine is a comical and a feel-good show that will leave you feeling lighter and more joyful, helping you forget about yourself for a good hour.

Colombo’s ability to connect with her audience is remarkable and she has a beautiful way of making her audience feel seen. Make sure not to miss it!