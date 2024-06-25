Jazz fest opens with enthralling performance by Dalisu Ndlazi: The Inevitable Calling

By: Migcobo Majali

Having opened for the long-awaited National Jazz Festival, Dalisu Ndlazi exceeded expectations with his Inevitable Calling show. With a mixture of vibrant and mellow sounds, his band took Makhanda by storm. The performers brought an impressive blend of skills and a deep passion for jazz.

The group began with lively melodies that immediately transported the audience to the streets of New Orleans, the Mecca of jazz music. During the show, the audience was immersed in the sounds of music that felt like the auditory embodiment of love. Each note being played emulated the sounds of conversation between instruments.

As Ndlazi explained, Inevitable Calling symbolises his journey in accepting the calling of his chosen instrument, the bass.

The group’s vocalist, Zoe the Seed’s voice became an instrument in its own right, with her vocal performance effortlessly blending with the instruments played by Zibusisi Makhathini on the piano, Thabo Sikhakhane on the trumpet, Mthunzi Mvubu on the sax, Riley Giandhari on the drums and main man Dalisu Ndlazi on the bass.

Together, the band formed a cohesive musical body, with no instrument overpowering the other, which created a balanced and smooth sound.

During their performance A Moment to Say Goodbye, the piano solo evoked the feeling of being in a jazz bar during moments of feeling blue. The sound enveloped the audience in a warm and comforting embrace.

Throughout the performance, the instruments did not compete but complemented each other. The group’s mixture of energetic and serene sounds made the experience simultaneously exhilarating and soothing.

The first show of the Jazz Festival was thrilling, marked by powerful vocals, with the crowd also possessing a vibrant energy that penetrated the venue.