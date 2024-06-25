A profound tribute to departed artists

Izandi Zemilambo Yabo Kuthi / The Sounds of Their Rivers in Us

Visual Art

Rhodes University School of Fine Arts

June 27 – 29

Curated

By Malikhanye Mankayi

Hosted at Rhodes University School of Fine Arts, In Memoriam of Creative Workers is a transformative audiovisual installation that positions viewers into a sacred space of remembrance and reverence. This installation commemorates the lives of artists who passed away between March 2020 and March 2024 and offers visitors a deeply moving experience.

Curated with meticulous care, the exhibition masterfully blends visuals, sounds, objects, and interactive elements.

Upon entering, visitors are immediately enveloped in a rich tapestry of emotions and memories that connect them to the departed artists.

Projections that capture the essence of each artist’s creative spirit adorn the walls, providing a visual journey through the minds of the late artists.

The soundscape, an intricate blend of haunting melodies and poignant silences, fill the room, creating an immersive environment that resonates with the souls of both the artists and the visitors.

One of the standout features of this installation is its ability to evoke a chorus of individual spirits that resonate throughout the space.

Each element, whether it is a visual piece, an object, or a sound, seems to pulsate with life, paying homage to the enduring impact of the creative workers who have passed.

This multisensory experience is both a celebration of life and a sanctuary for contemplation and healing.

Mandla Mbothwe, the founder and artistic director at Mud and Fire Parables, encapsulates the essence of this installation in his heartfelt message projected against a backdrop which reads:

“Each visit to this sacred place is a reaffirmation of the artist’s lasting presence and the profound connection that exists between past and present, between the work of the artist and the creative streams of today.”

These words poignantly acknowledge the continuous influence of the departed artists, offering solace and a sense of continuity to their families, friends, and colleagues.

The exhibition, aptly named “Lendawo,” which means “place” in isiXhosa, truly lives up to its name, providing a haven for visitors to honour and connect with the spirits of the departed artists.

It serves as a powerful reminder of the lasting presence of these creative workers and the timeless nature of their contributions to the world of art.

In Memoriam of Creative Workers is more than just an installation; it is a sanctuary of art, memory, and healing.

It invites visitors to engage deeply with the legacies of the departed artists, finding solace in the beauty and power of their work.

This exhibition is a must-visit for anyone seeking to experience the profound connection between past and present in the world of art.