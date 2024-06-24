Finding light through tales of the past

Weg Wysers Deur Die Blinkuuur,

New Gallery

By Amahle Cele

The dimming light of the blinkuur illuminates the timeless works of Standard Bank Young Artist winner, Stephané Edith Conradie, on exhibition at the New Gallery

Through a symphony of material keepsakes and ethereal melodies, her pieces take the audience on a journey through the liminal space where the passing of values and the impermanence of life meet.

Amidst the fog of memory, her art serves as a way-finder, guiding viewers through the fleeting twilight zone of remembering and forgetting, shining light on the fragility of existence and the eternal truth of life.

The gallery space becomes a hush of murmurs and whispers, as curious onlookers navigate Conradie’s liminal artworks.

Attendees lingered at each work, their presence still yet inquisitive, as if the objects themselves were alive, waiting to impart truth. A maestro of memories and meanings, weaves through the reverent masses, sharing tales and interpretations that transform each piece from a silent mystery into a resounding story.

Conradie skillfully weaves tales of her creative process, revealing the meticulous construction of each piece as a combination of laborious craftsmanship and intuitive artistic instinct.

Those fortunate to attend the walkabout will be left with a new appreciation for the preciousness of time, heritage, and love and an invitation to revisit the exhibition with fresh eyes and an open heart.