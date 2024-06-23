An opening launch to remember

By Ovayo Novukela

Moments of reflection and times of celebrations marked the official opening of the annual National Arts Festival on Thursday night.

Hosted at the 1820 Settlers Monument, the event saw various dignitaries, senior government officials and excited members of the public gather to mark the official start of the 50th instalment of the festival.

With dance performances, cultural programmes and entertainment marking the evening, the jam-packed Guy Buttler Auditorium rattled with excitement.

Speaking at the event, Makana Local Municipality Mayor, Yandiswa Vara, congratulated the organisers of the National Arts Festival (NAF) for achieving the significant milestone.

“The National Arts Festival is celebrating 50 years of its existence in Makhanda. As Makhanda, we pride ourselves in creating a space where artists can showcase their talent not only to the nation but also to the world and be able to make a name for themselves,” she said.

Vara said she was pleased to announce that more than 1,000 jobs had been created in collaboration with the NAF board in a move punted to curb the unemployment rate in Makhanda.

The Festival’s 50th year also marks a milestone for Standard Bank, who celebrate 40 years of their association with the NAF.

Standard Bank’s Head of Sponsorships, Desiree Pooe, said the NAF had consistently charted a progressive path at the most seminal points of our history.

“Promoting diversity, inclusivity and critical engagement even when it was contentious to do so – showing there is a viable alternative.”

“Mindful of the immense work ahead in making meaningful contributions to the development of South Africa and the continent, the arts remind us that this has always been a restless place and that we have the capacity to create better, inclusively and sustainably,” she said. Acting Premier of the Eastern Cape, MEC Mlungisi Mvoko, said it was a historic moment for the province as it stimulates the economy of the province and Makhanda.

“The Eastern Cape is a beautiful place in which we are honoured to host the National Arts Festival, and we, as the provincial government, will continue to support and invest in the National Arts Festival,” Mvoko said.

Mvoko added it was a further momentous occasion to celebrate as Rhodes University enjoys its 120th anniversary along with NAF’s half-century.

“I must congratulate Rhodes University on their 120th anniversary,” he said.