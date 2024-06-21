Laughing through Life’s Challenges

By Siliziwe Mahambehlala

In the cozy Graham Hotel, a vibrant crowd eagerly awaited as comedian Kate Pinchuck took the stage. From the moment she spoke, her narrative on her mental health and navigating it in her 30’s left the audience heaving with laughter. She effortlessly turned life challenges that most people would find to be taboo into comedic gold.

Pinchuck has the ability to poke humour at her audience while remaining on point in her comedy set. While moving in with her parents at the age of 31, with her husband, would be considered unfashionable, she takes that and makes it into a light-hearted joke and conversation. It was both funny and commendable to hear her make a song about her different mental illnesses as well as the medication she takes and the side effects.

Throughout her set, she draws from her experience with therapy and the evolving role it has played in her life from her 20’s to her 30’s, humorously saying she takes therapy more serious in her 30’s than when she was in her 20’s.

Her ability to turn what would offend into wit is fantastic as she quickly made a joke about audience members who were living during her set.

Her set ended with a hilarious rendition of the song “Hey There Delilah” as she changed the lyrics to sing about her depression. She closed the show with a heartfelt message encouraging the audience to be kinder to themselves and have self-compassion.

In a world filled with a wide variety of comedians, Kate Pinchuck is not only hilariously relatable, she is witty and understands that her comedy is not for everyone and that some people may not find her to be funny.