By Rikie Lai

Closely following themes resonating with adults and students alike 32 Lavender Close delves into themes relatable to real-life situations and the experience of meeting and living with one another as strangers.

Writer/director Andi Colombo skillfully uses lighting to enhance the mood and forge a sense of intensity through the darker themes, including struggles with mental health.

Focusing on issues of mental health and exploration of sexuality, this production articulates ideas that mirror reality with themes of cultural circumstances and the internal struggle to understand one’s own sexuality and identity.

Performances by Grace Matetoa and Christie Van Niekerk draw audiences into their exchanges and throughout the production, demonstrates moments of joyful shock as humorous themes and extensive emotional range are brought to the furore.

The production does not shy away from the themes of student life and is very relatable to younger audience members.