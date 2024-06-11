Long live the Long Table

By Phila-Nathi Mapisa

As the National Arts Festival turns 50 this year, there’s one spot that Festival-goers can’t imagine their experience without: The Long Table.

This pop-up restaurant, run by Michele Kloppers and Junitha Els, has been a staple on the Festival menu since 1993. Since then, The Long Table has become a cherished meeting place where art, food, and community come together in perfect harmony to nourish and sustain.

Kloppers and Els, the Makhanda foodie entrepreneurs behind Table Too, their other well-loved pop-up restaurant outside Festival time, started The Long Table with a humble food-only setup, but quickly became a favoured destination after obtaining a temporary liquor license. This change transformed The Long Table into the “IT” place, where the buzz was high. Packed to the point of bursting sometimes, they no longer needed to send staff out to the streets to hunt down hungry customers.

One of the secrets to their success is their emphasis on interaction. The restaurant’s signature long tables encourage diners to sit together, chat, and form new connections. And either Kloppers and Els – though usually both – are evident night and day, greeting old friends, welcoming new ones, guiding staff, deftly resolving crises. This warm, communal atmosphere has drawn a loyal following, like the Johannesburg family who never miss a meal at The Long Table during their Festival.

The menu routinely features star turns, offering something for everyone. Some diners return every year for the soups (and the slab of farm-style bread served with every bowl). But whether it’s the hearty lamb curry, Thai chicken curry, or various pasta dishes, Kloppers and Els ensure a wide range of choices. They focus on “proper food” with generous portions of vegetables and salads, making even the pickiest eaters happy. They aim to serve meals that feel like home-cooked comforts, and it’s clear they succeed – many guests describe it as eating their mom’s cooking.

Art plays a significant role in creating the unique vibe of The Long Table. The restaurant exhibits work by local artists and students from Rhodes University, transforming the church hall space with vibrant, striking images. This blend of food and art and conversation makes every visit a feast for the senses.

Setting up for the festival is no small task. What started with just a bakkie for transport has become a significant operation involving three truckloads of supplies. Yet, despite the scale, Kloppers and Els have maintained a cosy, rustic charm. Handmade candle holders, simple tablecloths, and a mix of eclectic music – from Cuban beats to African rhythms – create their signature atmosphere.

Over the years, The Long Table has seen its fair share of memorable moments. There have been spontaneous drumming sessions by French African musicians, impromptu acts by local artists, and acrobats from Zimbabwe once set the place ablaze. This restaurant is where magic happens. These moments of chaos and creativity are embraced, adding to the lively and unpredictable energy that defines The Long Table.

Kloppers and Els have adapted to changing times: re-opening after the pandemic, introducing vegan dishes, and catering to a more local crowd from the Eastern Cape. Despite these changes, the heart of The Long Table remains the same: a place where people come together, share meals and create memories.

The dedication of Kloppers and Els to their craft ensures everything runs smoothly despite the challenges – just like any live performance. This hard work and commitment are the backbone of their enduring achievement.

The Long Table’s success is also built on the dedication of its staff, many of whom have been with the project for over 20 years. This sense of family extends to the customers, creating a warm, welcoming community. Then there are the high-profile guests like Msaki, Sandra Prinsloo, the now-deceased Jamie Bartlett, and many others serving up a slice of Festival on the side. Regular diners like these add to the restaurant’s vibrant mix.

Michele Kloppers and Junitha Els have created more than just a restaurant; they’ve built a beloved tradition that captures the Festival’s spirit. With their commitment to quality and a passion for bringing people together, The Long Table continues to be the heart of Festival where everyone feels at home.

“Come in,” they say, “and you will find a seat.”