    Thursday, May 30
    Children

    Siphesihle Mpisane spreads joy with donation drive

    Luvuyo MjekulaBy Updated:No Comments1 Min Read
    Children from two local orphanages benefited from the generosity of local resident Siphesihle Mpisane in partnership with Gardmed. Photo: Daniels MEDIA
    Children from two local orphanages benefited from the generosity of local resident Siphesihle Mpisane in partnership with Gardmed. Photo: Daniels MEDIA
    By Chesley Daniels
    On Sunday, Siphesihle Mpisane’s donation drive brought warmth and happiness to two deserving beneficiaries – Ikhaya Losizo and St Lukes orphanages.
    With a heart dedicated to helping the less fortunate, Siphesihle handed out blankets and packs to the two orphanage homes, putting smiles on the faces of those who need it most.
    Siphesihle Mpiyane with some of the children from the orphanages along with Gardmed Ambulance Services staffers. Photo: Supplied
    “My drive is to put a smile on the less fortunate, so they feel important too,” Siphesihle said.
    “What I have is not just mine, it is for those who need it.”
    Accompanied by Gardmed, Siphesihle visited the two homes, spreading love and kindness. The beneficiaries were overjoyed and grateful for the thoughtful gifts, thanking Siphesihle and Gardmed for their selfless donation.
    Siphesihle’s donation drive is a shining example of compassion and generosity, inspiring others to make a difference in their communities.

    Comments are closed.