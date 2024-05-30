Siphesihle Mpisane spreads joy with donation drive

By Chesley Daniels

On Sunday, Siphesihle Mpisane’s donation drive brought warmth and happiness to two deserving beneficiaries – Ikhaya Losizo and St Lukes orphanages.

With a heart dedicated to helping the less fortunate, Siphesihle handed out blankets and packs to the two orphanage homes, putting smiles on the faces of those who need it most.

“My drive is to put a smile on the less fortunate, so they feel important too,” Siphesihle said.

“What I have is not just mine, it is for those who need it.”

Accompanied by Gardmed, Siphesihle visited the two homes, spreading love and kindness. The beneficiaries were overjoyed and grateful for the thoughtful gifts, thanking Siphesihle and Gardmed for their selfless donation.

Siphesihle’s donation drive is a shining example of compassion and generosity, inspiring others to make a difference in their communities.