2024 Elections: Counting underway

By Rikie Lai

The African National Congress (ANC) currently leads in the polls with 42.54% of support or 682 342 votes after 16.07% of counting.

Following the ruling party is the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 25.65% or 411 388 votes and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) with 8.50% and 136 256 votes.

Following these parties and closely behind the EFF are newly formed uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) led by former president Jacob Zuma with 8.08% and 129 565 votes. Closely behind the MK party, is the Patriotic Alliance with 4.47% and 71 648 votes.

Valid voting has been noted at 98.68% with 1.32% labelled as spoilt votes.

The IEC observed 27 782 477 registered population within this election and within National Assembly, voter turnout is calculated by the IEC at 6%.

This is a developing story.