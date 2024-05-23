WHAT’S ON IN MAKHANDA
THIS WEEK
THURSDAY, 23 MAY
U3A
Come and hear
@Grahamstown Bowling Club
10:00-11:00
R5 entry fee
All welcome
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
Thursday Pool Competition
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
18:30 – 19:00
Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
Free entry
__
SATURDAY, 25 MAY
Parkrun
5km run or walk
Family-friendly
Dogs on leads are welcome
@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue
07:45 for 08:00
Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/
Free entry
Christ Church Stoep Sale
Come and join us and get your hot soup, knick-knacks, books and our famous Wors Rols with Doug’s D-Lite Relish.
@ On the Stoep outside Hoof ‘n Hound
09:00 to 13:00
Free entry
Coffee date at the SPCA Charity shop
Join us for coffee/tea, most delicious refreshments and warm welcomes. Browse the Charity Shops winter clothing, new range of DVDs and fabulous books. Donations of winter shoes & clothing, toys, household items, kitchenware, etc, warmly received.
@ 33 High High Street
10:00
Free entry
Carinus Annual Art Auction
Theme: Make it, Break it, Recreate It! Fun event with Designer Food, Complimentary drinks, a Quirky interior, and Wonderful Art to buy on the Main and Silent Auction.
@ 84 Beaufort Street
For enquiries contact 046 6224543.
R160pp
90’s Karaoke
Sing your heart out
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
21:00
Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689
Free entry
Red Cafe Rent Party
A fun night out catching some live music.. It’ll be our last Saturday until Festival
@Red Cafe, 127a High Street
17:00 till 21:00
Contact lou on 0832951982
Free entry
__
SUNDAY, 26 MAY
Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew
Join us for a local hike in Makhanda, for a distance of 5km – 8km.
@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)
07:00
Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712
Free entry
MONDAY, 27 MAY
Pop-up clothing sale(second hand) alongside knitted winter goodies (new)
@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street
14:00 till 17:00
Contact Lou on 083 295 1982
Free entry
Craft Day
Every Monday, feel free to bring a snack and flask to do your craft, work, or anything to keep you productive.
@ Red Cafè, 127a High Street
15:00 – 16:00
Free entry
TUESDAY, 28 MAY
Texas Holdem Poker
The only legal game in town
@ SSS, 19b New Street
17:30 for 18:00
R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed
Pub Quiz
Join us for a fun evening of trivia
@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street
19:00
Table bookings: 046 622 5002
R40 per person (Cash only)
WEDNESDAY, 29 MAY
Karaoke Night
Sing your heart out.
@ SSS, 19b New Street
20:30 for 21:00
Free entry
Steak Evening
Join us for a delicious Steak, Potato Bake and Salad and fellowship around a cozy fire.
@ Albany Club
17:00 – 18:00
Please book your steak with Casey on Whatsapp 0832902033 or call 0603652756. –
Cost: R125 for 250g Steak and sides
All are welcome!
THURSDAY, 30 MAY
U3A
Come and hear
@Grahamstown Bowling Club
10:00-11:00
R5 entry fee
All welcome
Grahamstown Bridge Club
@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street
13:15 for 13:30
Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322
R15 non-members | R10 members
Thursday Pool Competition
@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street
18:30 – 19:00
Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689
Free entry
Shine On!
An evening of beautiful musical performances by AMP Orchestra, Kingswood Music School, and Rhodes Music Department. Buy your tickets at Food4Futures, The Red Cafe, Jacques’ Artisan Bread, Grahamstown Properties, or online at www.food4futures.co.za.
@ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer
18:00 – 20:00
R100 per ticket
WESSA Jack Skead Lecture. Professor Ian grew up in the Drakensberg Mountains and cultivated a logical passion for mountains. His talk will define the difficult question: “What is a Paas, and what is a Poort?” His current research interests are the deterioration of Indigenous Rock Art, Climatology, environmental change, applications of GIS and remote sensing, and Antarctic and sub-Antarctic Geomorphology. Title of Talk: Landscapes of the Cape FoldMountains: a Geomorphological perspective on Poorts and Passes
@Hill Street Manor, Hill Street (across from the Drill Hall). 19:30
Adults R10 | Students R5 | Scholars Free | Wine per glass: R15
COMING SOON
Friday, 31 May: Live music with Lloyd and Seth at the Pothole and Donkey. Time: 19:00 to 21:00. A night of jazz mixed with R&B. No entrance fee. Contact 046 622 2324
Saturday, 01 June – NG KERK BASAAR. Bazaar with baked goods, food, puddings, pancakes, meat, vegetables, sweets for the kids, a white elephant table and our well-known Coffee Shop! @ PJ Olivier School Hall, Upper Robinson Street. Time: 10:00. Contact 046-6224539. Free entrance. Cash for purchases at tables.
Wednesday, 05 June and Thursday, 06 June – Amazwi’s Children Literature Conference. The Amazwi’s Children’s Literature Conference brings together authors, illustrators, translators, academics, publishers, teachers, librarians, booksellers, reviewers and organisations and individuals that work to promote or study children’s books, get books to children and get children writing. @ Amazwi, 5a Worcester Street, Makhanda. For more info contact: info@amazwi.co.za or call 046 622 7042
Thursday, 06 June – Afternoon Light & Shade Compositions by Rick van Heerden. @ Beethoven Room (Rhodes Music Department). Time: 19h00. Music Society of Makhanda. Contact: Duncan Samson on email at d.samson@sacschool.com. R100 for adults | R80 for pensioners | R50 for tertiary students | Free for school pupils and MSM Season Ticket holders.
Saturday, 08 June to Monday, 10 June – Kingswood College presents Clue. Join us for an evening of secret identities, black mail and murder as we travel through Boddy Manor on the hunt for who “dunnit”. Seating will be cabaret style tables. Cash bar available. Tickets can be bought on Quicket. https://www.quicket.co.za/events/263051-clue/?ref=events-list#/
Wednesday, 26 June – Steak Evening. Join us for a delicious Steak, Potato Bake and Salad and fellowship around a cozy fire. @ Albany Club. Please book your steak with Casey on Whatsapp 0832902033 or call 0603652756. – Cost: 250g Steak and sides R125.00. Time: Happy Hour 5pm to 6pm. All are welcome!
BEHIND-THE-SCENES
Every Saturday
Grahamstown Feral Cat Project
We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilising feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.
@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street
09:00 – 12:00
Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)
R10 upwards per book (Cash only)
Monthly May Raffle
Let’s help Makana Vet Clinic raise funds for outreach work and sterilizations. A massive thank you to this month’s awesome and amazing prize sponsors. Picnic hamper from Fusion valued at R400. Voucher from Nic’s Nest valued at R350. Goodies from Tori Stowe. Spot prizes from Carara. Raffle is R10 a ticket. The draw will take place on 1 June 2024.
Red Café
127A High Street. Delivery: R25. If you order 6 meals pay for 5 and if you order 10 meals, pay for 9. Whatsapp orders only: 083 295 1982 between 11h00 to 16h30.