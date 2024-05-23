WHAT’S ON IN MAKHANDA

THIS WEEK

THURSDAY, 23 MAY

U3A

Come and hear

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00-11:00

R5 entry fee

All welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

__

SATURDAY, 25 MAY

Parkrun

5km run or walk

Family-friendly

Dogs on leads are welcome

@ The Bot Gardens, Lucas Avenue

07:45 for 08:00

Register online: https://www.parkrun.co.za/register/

Free entry

Christ Church Stoep Sale

Come and join us and get your hot soup, knick-knacks, books and our famous Wors Rols with Doug’s D-Lite Relish.

@ On the Stoep outside Hoof ‘n Hound

09:00 to 13:00

Free entry

Coffee date at the SPCA Charity shop

Join us for coffee/tea, most delicious refreshments and warm welcomes. Browse the Charity Shops winter clothing, new range of DVDs and fabulous books. Donations of winter shoes & clothing, toys, household items, kitchenware, etc, warmly received.

@ 33 High High Street

10:00

Free entry

Carinus Annual Art Auction

Theme: Make it, Break it, Recreate It! Fun event with Designer Food, Complimentary drinks, a Quirky interior, and Wonderful Art to buy on the Main and Silent Auction.

@ 84 Beaufort Street

For enquiries contact 046 6224543.

R160pp

90’s Karaoke

Sing your heart out

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

21:00

Contact Mike Theron: 082 477 3689

Free entry

Red Cafe Rent Party

A fun night out catching some live music.. It’ll be our last Saturday until Festival

@Red Cafe, 127a High Street

17:00 till 21:00

Contact lou on 0832951982

Free entry

__

SUNDAY, 26 MAY

Hiking with Makhanda Wild Hikers Crew

Join us for a local hike in Makhanda, for a distance of 5km – 8km.

@ Drostdy Arch, Somerset Street (meeting point)

07:00

Contact Malwande on 074 733 7712

Free entry

MONDAY, 27 MAY

Pop-up clothing sale(second hand) alongside knitted winter goodies (new)

@ Red Cafe, 127a High Street

14:00 till 17:00

Contact Lou on 083 295 1982

Free entry

Craft Day

Every Monday, feel free to bring a snack and flask to do your craft, work, or anything to keep you productive.

@ Red Cafè, 127a High Street

15:00 – 16:00

Free entry

TUESDAY, 28 MAY

Texas Holdem Poker

The only legal game in town

@ SSS, 19b New Street

17:30 for 18:00

R50 buy-in | 1 x R50 top-up allowed

Pub Quiz

Join us for a fun evening of trivia

@ The Rat & Parrot, 59 New Street

19:00

Table bookings: 046 622 5002

R40 per person (Cash only)

WEDNESDAY, 29 MAY

Karaoke Night

Sing your heart out.

@ SSS, 19b New Street

20:30 for 21:00

Free entry

Steak Evening

Join us for a delicious Steak, Potato Bake and Salad and fellowship around a cozy fire.

@ Albany Club

17:00 – 18:00

Please book your steak with Casey on Whatsapp 0832902033 or call 0603652756. –

Cost: R125 for 250g Steak and sides

All are welcome!

THURSDAY, 30 MAY

U3A

Come and hear

@Grahamstown Bowling Club

10:00-11:00

R5 entry fee

All welcome

Grahamstown Bridge Club

@ Grahamstown Bowling Club, African Street

13:15 for 13:30

Contact Sheila Hicks: 083 442 3322

R15 non-members | R10 members

Thursday Pool Competition

@ SSS Top Bar, 19b New Street

18:30 – 19:00

Contact: Mike Theron on 082 477 3689

Free entry

Shine On!

An evening of beautiful musical performances by AMP Orchestra, Kingswood Music School, and Rhodes Music Department. Buy your tickets at Food4Futures, The Red Cafe, Jacques’ Artisan Bread, Grahamstown Properties, or online at www.food4futures.co.za.

@ 1820 Settlers Monument, Fountain Foyer

18:00 – 20:00

R100 per ticket

WESSA Jack Skead Lecture. Professor Ian grew up in the Drakensberg Mountains and cultivated a logical passion for mountains. His talk will define the difficult question: “What is a Paas, and what is a Poort?” His current research interests are the deterioration of Indigenous Rock Art, Climatology, environmental change, applications of GIS and remote sensing, and Antarctic and sub-Antarctic Geomorphology. Title of Talk: Landscapes of the Cape FoldMountains: a Geomorphological perspective on Poorts and Passes

@Hill Street Manor, Hill Street (across from the Drill Hall). 19:30

Adults R10 | Students R5 | Scholars Free | Wine per glass: R15

COMING SOON

Friday, 31 May: Live music with Lloyd and Seth at the Pothole and Donkey. Time: 19:00 to 21:00. A night of jazz mixed with R&B. No entrance fee. Contact 046 622 2324

Saturday, 01 June – NG KERK BASAAR. Bazaar with baked goods, food, puddings, pancakes, meat, vegetables, sweets for the kids, a white elephant table and our well-known Coffee Shop! @ PJ Olivier School Hall, Upper Robinson Street. Time: 10:00. Contact 046-6224539. Free entrance. Cash for purchases at tables.

Wednesday, 05 June and Thursday, 06 June – Amazwi’s Children Literature Conference. The Amazwi’s Children’s Literature Conference brings together authors, illustrators, translators, academics, publishers, teachers, librarians, booksellers, reviewers and organisations and individuals that work to promote or study children’s books, get books to children and get children writing. @ Amazwi, 5a Worcester Street, Makhanda. For more info contact: info@amazwi.co.za or call 046 622 7042

Thursday, 06 June – Afternoon Light & Shade Compositions by Rick van Heerden. @ Beethoven Room (Rhodes Music Department). Time: 19h00. Music Society of Makhanda. Contact: Duncan Samson on email at d.samson@sacschool.com. R100 for adults | R80 for pensioners | R50 for tertiary students | Free for school pupils and MSM Season Ticket holders.

Saturday, 08 June to Monday, 10 June – Kingswood College presents Clue. Join us for an evening of secret identities, black mail and murder as we travel through Boddy Manor on the hunt for who “dunnit”. Seating will be cabaret style tables. Cash bar available. Tickets can be bought on Quicket. https://www.quicket.co.za/events/263051-clue/?ref=events-list#/

Wednesday, 26 June – Steak Evening. Join us for a delicious Steak, Potato Bake and Salad and fellowship around a cozy fire. @ Albany Club. Please book your steak with Casey on Whatsapp 0832902033 or call 0603652756. – Cost: 250g Steak and sides R125.00. Time: Happy Hour 5pm to 6pm. All are welcome!

BEHIND-THE-SCENES

Every Saturday

Grahamstown Feral Cat Project

We now have our bookshop where you can browse a small but nice selection of preloved books. All monies raised will go towards sterilising feral cats and the costs of rescuing abandoned adults or kittens in foster care. All donations will be gratefully accepted and can be dropped at the shop.

@ CES building, next door to Nic’s nest at 65 African Street

09:00 – 12:00

Bernadette Emslie (073 277 0577)

R10 upwards per book (Cash only)

Monthly May Raffle

Let’s help Makana Vet Clinic raise funds for outreach work and sterilizations. A massive thank you to this month’s awesome and amazing prize sponsors. Picnic hamper from Fusion valued at R400. Voucher from Nic’s Nest valued at R350. Goodies from Tori Stowe. Spot prizes from Carara. Raffle is R10 a ticket. The draw will take place on 1 June 2024.

Red Café

127A High Street. Delivery: R25. If you order 6 meals pay for 5 and if you order 10 meals, pay for 9. Whatsapp orders only: 083 295 1982 between 11h00 to 16h30.