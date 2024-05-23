Swallows record first victory, Rosebuds and Kowie claim impressive away wins

By Chesley Daniels

The 2023 Sedru champs, Swallows, registered their first win of the Epru Adams Cup competition

with an emphatic 43-3 bonus-point win over Malmaison United at the Albany Sports Club on Saturday .

Swallows led 21-3 at halftime.

Having lost their first two league matches, it was a must win for the Makhanda side, to put

points on the overall log standings and to get back to winning ways. The home side put in a

dominant performance from the outset and made their intentions very clear by taking full control of

affairs throughout the game. The bonus point win moved Swallows up to 7th position on the log

while Malmaison remained at the foot of the table, in 10th place.

Swallows’ forwards dominated upfront with their powerful scrumming and lineout prowess while

their backs rounded off brilliantly after receiving quality ball possession by their hardworking

forwards. Ethan “Slang” September played a pivotal role in the forwards and earned the man-of-the-match award for his sterling performance that saw him scoring two bulldozing tries. Winger Bevan Hopshire made his welcome return to ‘the Birds’ and scored a brace of tries, while Jason Henson put in a solid performance at full back with three conversions. In the end, Swallows ran riot, scoring seven tries. Next up for Swallows will be Newtown Wolves this coming weekend in Fort Beaufort and they will be wary of the home side playing at the intimidating Ham and Tam Stadium.

Steytlerville Barbarians vs Old Collegians – Steytlerville

OC travelled to Steytlerville full of confidence after two back-to-back wins. Babaas, as the Barbarians are known, is not an easy side to play at home, with conditions favouring the home team. It was a very hard and physical game, with the home side making use of the home conditions and scored points when it mattered. OC missed numerous scoring opportunities which they couldn’t finish off. It was the home side who took their chances and handed OC their first defeat with a decent 29-17 win over the Makhanda side.

SEDRU/SRV REGIONAL LEAGUE

Ndlambe Tigers vs Rosebuds – Port Alfred

Second placed Rosebuds travelled to Nemato to take on Tigers at the Nonzamo Sports Field. Rosebuds were still unbeaten after two rounds and landed in Ndlambe full of confidence. A different Tigers side took to the field on Saturday compared to the one they fielded against Kowie the previous week. But the Buds were up for the challenge and embraced it with a clinical performance, registering an impressive 35-20 bonus point win. The visitors scored five tries, with their young and speedy backline showing dominance over their counterparts in a high scoring and entertaining game. Young CJ Saterdag, the full back of Rosebuds, put in a solid all round performance, scoring a fine try and also converting three tries, which earned him a man-of-the-match accolade. R Hendriks, Shaheed Peterson and Geraldo Hefke scored the rest of the tries for Rosebuds. For Tigers, C Sineli, Anele Sineli and J April scored tries.

Black Lions vs Kowie United – Addo

United went down with a full strength side to the Sundays River to face Lions in their own backyard.

The Ndlambe side were on fire from the kick off and made their intentions very clear as log leaders.

United scored 11 tries and dominated affairs throughout, both up front and at the back. Duncan Van Rensburg scored five tries for Kowie and converted four. He again showed his class and versatility and scooped the man-of-the-match award. The bonus point 74-7 win saw Kowie still on top of the log and will face Alderonians this coming weekend at the fortress Station Hill Sports Ground.

Adams Cup log table as at 18 May 2024

1. PATERSON LIONS – 13 93)

2. MIDDELBURG EAGLES – 12 (3)

3. RHODES – 10 (3)

4. OLD COLLEGIANS – 9 (3)

5. ENON UNITED – 9 (3)

6. STEYTLERVILLE BABAAS – 9 (3)

7. SWALLOWS – 5 (3)

8. KAROO SPRINGBOKKE – 5 (3)

9. NEWTOWN WOLVES – 2 (3)

10. MALMAISON UNITED – 1 (3)

Sedru/SRV Regional League log table

1. KOWIE UNITED – 10 (3)

2. ROSEBUDS – 9 (2)

3. KLIPFONTEIN – 8 (2)

4. ALDERONIANS – 5 (1)

5. BLACK LIONS – 5 (3)

6. VALENCIA BABAAS – 1 (2)

7. NDLAMBE TIGERS – 0 (3)