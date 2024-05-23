Hard fought wins for Lily White and St Marks, Brumbies and Stars suffer defeats

By Chesley Daniels

Lily White put in a highly impressive performance to beat a spirited and determined African Bombers

20-18 in a hard fought titanic battle in their Epru Grand Challenge bottom 12 clash played at a

packed Lavender Valley Sports Ground in Makhanda on Saturday afternoon. The Blues took a narrow 12-8 lead into the break. Lily White kept the Sedru flag flying high with another intense win after Brumbies and Trying Stars both lost their respective encounters in the Grand Challenge.

The win saw the Blues move up to fourth place in the overall log standings, with three wins from four

matches, on 12 points. Bombers moved down to 10th position.

Lily White and Bombers locked horns in a highly physical and competitive battle until the final

whistle with the home side grabbing a last gasp win with a late second half penalty just before the

final whistle. Blues powerful eighth man, Sima Qove, was named man of the match for his

brilliant performance at the back of the scrum. He again gained metre after metre with his

powerful ball carrying and he was rock solid in defense.

Tries for Lily White: Simamkele Rooi, Lakhanya Sam and Lindokuhle Ntlokwana. Siya Gebuza put

over a conversion and a penalty.

Lily White will travel to Gqeberha to face Eastern PE this weekend.

Joubertina United vs Grahamstown Brumbies – Joubertina

Brumbies travelled to the intimidating Joubertina Sports Ground as underdogs and under pressure to get back to winning ways. It was well known that Jourbertina is a difficult side to beat at their fortress ground as many top teams struggle to beat them at home in front of their faithful. Brumbies played well in the first half taking a decent 24-14 lead at half time. The second half saw the home team finding their much needed momentum and played to their strength, whilst using the home ground advantage and conditions. The visitors made numerous unforced errors that allowed the home team to claw their way back into the game and scoring points from the Brumbies’ mistakes. Brumbies lost momentum and focus in the second half and that saw United running riot and outscoring the visitors to earn a commanding 50-36 win. Brumbies are now in eighth position on the overall log whilst Joubertina remains in 10th position.

Tries for Brumbies: Nicklon Williams (x2), Thembelihle Maseti, William Sharneck, Eldrico Kivitts,

Eerin Goliath. Conversions by Kivitts, Basson, Strydom

Brumbies will face defending champs Gardens this weekend at the Albany Sports Club and will be

looking to upset the inform and unbeaten Kariega and Super 14 side.

NMU Madibaz vs Trying Stars – Gqeberha

Stars went to this game as underdogs and also a team that wants to get back to winning ways after a narrow 19-20 defeat to Gardens a fortnight ago. NMU is also struggling of late but can also be a very difficult side to beat at home. The home side dominated the first half and put the visitors under

enormous pressure, leading 22-7 at halftime. Stars are known for not giving up and made a fantastic second half comeback which almost saw them coming from behind to upset Madibaz. In the end, the home side held their nerve and clinched a 27-21 win. Stars will play at home in their fortress, Wentzel Park Ground in Alexandria against Hankey Villagers on Saturday.

St Marks Alicedale vs Excelsior – Alicedale Sports Ground

The home side came from an away defeat last weekend and wanted to redeem themselves in front

of their faithful supporters at the “House of Pain”. The Bulls’ forwards were in sublime form and

dominated the Kariega side up front with their powerful scrumming and their powerful ball carriers

who were all over their opponents. Bulls missed out on a valuable bonus point but managed to earn a

hard fought 24-21 win in the end. Excelsior almost upset the Bulls in their own backyard as they launched a fantastic comeback. Jermaine Sias, the full back of St Marks, made some telling try saving tackles towards the end that kept the visitors from scoring the winning try. Charles Oosthuizen was voted man of the match for St Marks for his powerful scrumming and solid defense while also gaining metres with ball in hand on attack. Tries for St Marks: Sive Litye, Royden Adams, Kepler Louw. Razeen Saterdag converted three tries and a penalty.

St Marks will face SAPS/Crusaders in Gqeberha on Saturday.

GRAND CHALLENGE TOP 12 LOG:

1. KRUISFONTEIN UNITED – 19 (4)

2. GARDENS – 18 (4)

3. PROGRESS – 15 (4)

4. PE HARLEQUINS – 12 (4)

5. PARK – 10 (4)

6. TRYING STARS 7 (3)

7. HANKEY VILLAGERS – 7 (4)

8. GRAHAMSTOWN BRUMBIES – 7 (4)

9. DESPATCH OOSTELIKES – 6 (3)

10. JOUBERTINA UNITED – 5 (3)

11. CENTRAL – 2 (4)

GRAND CHALLENGE BOTTOM 12:

1. WINDVOGEL UNITED – 16 (4)

2. SAPS/CRUSADERS – 15 (4)

3. ADELAIDE RANGERS – 12 (4)

4. LILY WHITE – 12 94)

5. KAREEDOUW UNITED – 11 (4)

6. EASTERN PE – 11 (4)

7. ORLANDO EAGLES – 10 (4)

8. ABERDEEN – 8 (4)

9. ST MARKS ALICEDALE- 8 (4)

10. AFRICAN BOMBERS – 7 (4)

11. EXCELSIOR – 7 (4)

12. ST MARKS PE – 2 (4)