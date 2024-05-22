The logistics behind the elections

By Farirai Dangwa

As we countdown the days to the 2024 elections, the question is not whether the people are ready but whether the state is ready. Different municipalities must be ready to make this important voting process as seamless as possible to administer the nationwide election effectively.

Seeing as this is potentially the most important vote since the first democratic election in 1994, everything dealing with the process needs to be thorough. Institutions need to be ready for anything to allow everyone registered to vote to be able to cast their ballot. The different institutions involved in the election procedures include the IEC, the local municipality, the police, and more. A long line of thoughts and actions go into election day.

IEC representative Mr. Sanda Nodada stated that no matter how big or small a municipality is, the electoral process will be conducted in the same way nationwide. No matter where the voting station is, the IEC will treat all its voters with the same procedures. Since the previous local elections, they have increased the number of voting stations within the Eastern Cape and have 4,775 permanent voting stations ready for the approaching election. Mr. Sanda Nodada states that the only thing that could go wrong on election day is bad weather.

One issue that could potentially pose a threat to election day is civil unrest, but the Makhanda police have measures to deal with problems if they arise. The Provincial Commissioner of SAPS has ensured that safety measures are in place to ensure that people who are going to vote do so in a calm and stable environment. SAPS is dedicated to providing a crime-free environment and is ready to keep the election space stable. Even though Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli could not divulge any specifics on the security procedures of the elections, he states that members of SAPS are already preparing for their deployments to various locations in the Eastern Cape.

The readiness of the state, alongside the dedication of the IEC and SAPS, offers a beacon of assurance. With every insurance taken, the foundation is set for a stable, inclusive, and democratic election process, ensuring every registered voter can confidently cast their ballot in this pivotal moment in the nation’s history.