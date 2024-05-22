Aerobics makes a difference in the Makhanda community

By Chris Totobela

Last Saturday, Joza Aerobics and Fitness Club hosted a fitness and wellness event that was open to the entire community.

Participants paid R30 per ticket to take part and all the funds made from the event were for a good cause. This was not just a fitness event but a fundraising initiative as well that was aimed at giving back to the community.

One of the senior and long serving members of the club, Anam Klei, was pleased with how the event went. “Our event was very successful as we achieved what we wanted. We are a community club and we wanted to give back to the community that we operate in and try and make a small difference.

“We have chosen Nathaniel Nyaluza Secondary School this year and with the help of participants, donated toiletries that included sanitary towels. We also donated two matric jerseys to two students that are doing grade 12 this year.”

The event was well attended as the community responded positively to the call. Klei went on to thank those who took part. “I would like to thank everyone who came and supported us and this shows clearly how Makhandans embrace the spirit of Ubuntu. A special thanks to all the guest coaches who joined us on the day, and lastly, I would like to thank my teammates who always go the extra mile to help our community.” The initiative by the Joza-based fitness club was certainly proof that sport can make a difference in the community.