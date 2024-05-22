Rhodes University excels at psychology conference

By Staff Reporter

Karabelo Ramosala, a Counselling Psychologist and Lecturer in the Psychology Department, has been awarded the 2024-2025 Fulbright Visiting Researcher scholarship. She will be based at the City University of New York (CUNY) Department of Educational Psychology, where she will be exploring the methodologies and impact of student success initiatives that are used to shape the future of higher education. This scholarship aligns closely with her PhD research through which she is exploring the academic resilience of first-generation university students who have participated in the Nine-Tenths Mentorship program, a community-based program that is aimed at increasing access to higher education.

This article was first published by the Rhodes University Communications Division.