Rhodes and OC still unbeaten in Adams Cup, Swallows lose again

By Chesley Daniels

Rhodes and Old Collegians (OC) are still the unbeaten sides from Sedru in the Epru Adams Cup competition, while last year’s Sedru champs, Swallows, are struggling. The second round of the competition saw Rhodes and OC finding themselves in 2nd and 3rd position on the overall log standings respectively. Swallows suffered their second defeat in a row and are on the backfoot earlier on in the competition. The Sedru-SRV Regional League also saw wins for Rosebuds and Klipfontein United over the past weekend.

ADAMS CUP

OC VS Newtown Wolves – Lavender Valley

OC registered the second consecutive win in the competition against a spirited young Wolves side from Fort Beaufort on Saturday. It was a very close and competitive affair but it was the hosts’ fitness that was the difference between the two sides. Wolves impressed with ball in hand and gave OC a run for their money especially with keeping the ball alive. OC showed more composure and capitalised on the mistakes of the visitors. The hardworking forwards of OC also played an integral part in their win and gave quality balls for their speedy backs who played at a high tempo pace. Wolves lost a few scoring opportunities through decent defense by OC that prevented them from scoring. In the end, it was OC who emerged 16-8 winners.

Rhodes vs Karoo Springbokke – Great Field

The Stallions hosted the 2024 Midlands champs in front of a decent local crowd. The students played some attractive running rugby with their forwards laying the foundation nicely upfront. The dangerous and speedy backline of the Makhanda side was in sublime form with ball in hand and scored all the four tries at the back. Simamkele Ngantweni, Simelela Mbanzi, Tatenda Kamdengwa and Samkelo Maisela all scored tries for the home side. Ethan Goliath converted three of the four tries. Rhodes took a 19-11 lead at halftime and finished off with an impressive 26-14 bonus point win over the Bokke.

Middelburg Eagles vs Swallows – Middelburg

The Sedru champs travelled to Middelburg to face an unknown Eagles side who has a good home record. Swallows already lost their first round match against OC and still without a few injured senior players, making their task of winning a bit difficult away from home. But it was the home side who made use of the home ground conditions to put the visitors under pressure. Swallows had scoring opportunities but yet again couldn’t finish off, due to costly mistakes. In the end, it was a tough day at the office for the Makhanda side as they went down 13-25 to Eagles. Swallows will be hoping to bounce back and redeem themselves this coming weekend when they host Malmaison at Albany.

SEDRU-SRV REGIONAL LEAGUE

Rosebuds vs Valencia Barbarians – Alicedale

Buds continued their good form in 2024 and claimed a clinical 24-13 win over the Sundays River Valley side. The home team was in fine form on Saturday and entertaining the large local crowd with some exciting running rugby. It was a good physical match up and a highly competitive entertaining contest, played in a very good spirit in front of an amazing atmosphere. Rosebuds’ flair proved too good for the visitors in the end but they would kick themselves for not scoring that all important fourth bonus point try. Gwenton Cedras, Shaheed Peterson and Edwin Saterdag scored tries for Rosebuds. The team will travel this week to Port Alfred to play against Ndlambe Tigers.

Klipfontein United vs Kowie United – Never Quit stadium

Klipfontein played host to Kowie in an all-important bragging rights coastal derby. Kowie landed in Bushmans as the firm favourites after beating Klipfontein twice in preseason friendlies. But on Saturday, it was a different ball game as the hosts took sweet revenge against a decent and strong Kowie side in front of a large crowd. Kowie were solid in the scrums but couldn’t pile the pressure to convert to points. It was the home side that played with more determination and to prove a point and settle a score in this derby. Klipfontein who were trailing 3-7 at halftime, put in a solid second half performance to prevent Kowie from scoring any points, clinching a narrow 9-7 win. Two successful penalties at goal separated the two sides after the final whistle as the home side took bragging rights by winning a closely contested derby.

