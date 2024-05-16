Julius Malema campaigns in Port Alfred, takes aim at ruling party over infrastructure ‘failures’

By Ayabonga Kosi

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is on campaign trail in the Eastern Cape, and on Wednesday, made a stop in Port Alfred.

His deputy Floyd Shivambu accompanied him.

Known to make a statement, Malema made a striking entrance via helicopter before two blue lights vehicles whisked them off to the open grounds in the township of Nemato, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of both youth and older supporters. As part of his campaign tour in the Eastern Cape, Malema’s visit included a series of strategic moves aimed at engaging the community and rallying votes for the upcoming election on 29 May.

To resonate with younger voters, Malema called upon popular YouTubers and social media content creators Zille, Seemah, and Yanda. The trio urged the youth in attendance to exercise their voting rights. Zille said: “On 29 May, we as the youth are taking democracy into our own hands. We are going to do the right thing.”

Malema greeted his followers and immediately addressed the dire conditions in Port Alfred and neighbouring towns within the Sarah Baartman district. He highlighted significant issues such as inadequate refuse dumping sites, resulting in widespread filth. He said, “If you look at the whole of Sarah Baartman, there is nothing functional. There are no dumping areas, meaning we dump in our streets.” Malema attributed these problems to the failings of the African National Congress (ANC) and Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane.

Malema condemned the deterioration of towns like Port Alfred and Makhanda, promising that the EFF would restore them to their former glory, particularly in the tourism sector. He said: “Port Alfred is a city with so much potential when it comes to tourism. Just from tourism alone, we can defeat unemployment in this town.”

Speaking on Makhanda, he said: “Makhanda will be one of the best cities ever. The EFF has plans to make sure that these cities become functional.”

Continuing his critique of the ruling party, Malema described the poor state of infrastructure, citing pothole-ridden roads, sewage problems, and a lack of running water in households. He said: “Today sewer spillage is everywhere. Even our children play in it.” He blamed these issues on the ANC’s failure to implement effective bulk infrastructure development, which he claims is essential for accommodating a growing population. “You can’t create jobs and fix infrastructure if you don’t engage in bulk infrastructural development.”

He spoke on hearing the people’s cries about the lack of running water in their households and not having basic needs like usable toilet systems. Questioning this, Malema said: “Why must we relieve ourselves in the bush like animals? There must be flushing toilets in each and every household as a right and not a favour.”

Comparing the infrastructure of the town to underprivileged areas, Malema iterated that the EFF is the alternative that will represent the community well, making sure to build and invest in the community. He said: “How can you build roads that can’t stand the test of time? When you invest in black communities, you do cheap work,” he lamented, again pointing fingers at the ruling party.

Malema also addressed public healthcare issues, pointing out that hospitals and clinics in underprivileged areas lack resources, medical supplies, and staff. He said: “Our people live in painful experiences. How can you call a place a hospital without medication?” Delving further into the issue, he spoke on how there is distrust from the public about public health care systems. “Our grandmothers cry tears when they need to go to these hospitals. They say they are going to die there,” Malema complained.

He criticized the National Health Insurance (NHI) bill, arguing that it could lead to inequality in inpatient treatment. He said: “We are not opposed to NHI, we are opposed to NHI that wants to perpetuate two-tier systems.”

Malema emphasized the need for free education starting at the early childhood level. He also advocated for providing meals in schools to ensure that children begin their day well-nourished, which he believes is crucial for their success. “We cannot be sure if these children have eaten at home. We must give those who are hungry because they will eat.”

In all of this, he also addressed that the points he was making were not just lip service but things that can be done and that the EFF will do. When he spoke on how they will improve the social grant system, Malema said systems were already in place due to Home Affairs having everyone’s information. When he addressed the issue of removing NSFAS and making sure students get funding, he spoke on the Sassa systems that were already in place. Using these examples he stated his goal to streamline government systems. He said: “You are the government, how can you ask me for information you already have?”

Malema’s speech in Port Alfred underscored his parties message of commitment to addressing local issues and presented the EFF as a viable alternative to the ANC, promising significant improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, and education if elected.

At the end of his address, Malema took time to interact with the senior citizens, handing out the party’s T-shirts while at it.