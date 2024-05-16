Defeats for Stars, Brumbies and St Marks while Lily White marches on in Grand Challenge

By Chesley Daniels

Lily White from Makhanda kept the Sedru flag flying high in the Epru Score Grand Challenge competition after round three, while Trying Stars, Brumbies and St Marks Alicedale, all suffered defeats in the competition on Saturday.

Grand Challenge top 12:

Brumbies vs Progress – Kariega

Brumbies travelled to Kariega to face top rugby side and former Grand Challenge champs, Progress, in a much-awaited clash. Brumbies came from a highly impressive bonus point win against Harlequins the previous week in Makhanda and were full of confidence to face the favourites in their own backyard in “Die Hok”. Progress is a very difficult side to beat at home especially in front of their home supporters and it was always going to be an uphill battle. The home side put the visitors under pressure in the first half by scoring points and securing a healthy lead. Brumbies made numerous mistakes and it was always going to be tough to come back against a top-quality side. Although the Brumbies dominated the scrums as expected, they couldn’t convert them into points whilst Progress took their chances and punished the visitors. Brumbies lost out on a few scoring opportunities but it was the home side who were in control and came out comprehensive 33-3 bonus point winners. The win put Progress in 3rd position in the overall log standings while Brumbies fell to 9th position. Brumbies will travel again this coming weekend to Joubertina and will be hoping to return to winning ways, which won’t be easy, although not impossible.

Trying Stars vs Gardens – Alexandria

Trying Stars hosted the defending champs, Gardens, at their fortress, the Wentzel Sports Ground, in front of their faithful. This was the much-anticipated derby between the two teams whom everyone was looking forward to. Stars beat Brumbies a while ago and went into the clash on the back of an unbeaten run.

It was a physical battle from the outset as both teams were eager to claim bragging rights and to be on the winning side. Stars played some exciting running rugby with their speedy and skilful backs and took the game to Gardens who later dominated up front. It was a highly competitive encounter as both teams were in each other’s faces from the kick off. Gardens were very solid in the scrums as the home side played a higher tempo game. Stars could count themselves unlucky not to come out on top as winners while Gardens’ last gasp try in injury time, saw them clinch a narrow 20-19 humdinger win. The close win put Gardens in 2nd position behind log leaders Kruisfontein while Stars moved down to 7th position with a game in hand.

Grand Challenge bottom 12

Lily White vs Adelaide Rangers – Lavender Valley

Lily White Blues played host to Rangers in front of a packed ground in a double header fixture with Old Collegians. After suffering from a shock defeat against St Marks the previous week, Blues were confident to redeem themselves at home in front of their loyal and faithful supporters. It was an evenly matched contest that was played in a very good spirit with the home side taking a narrow 3-0 lead.

The second half saw the hosts playing a more attractive style of rugby and giving the ball more air by playing the ball out wide. Sakhiwo Sandi moved to wing in this match as their regular fly half and scored a brace of tries for Lily White in the second half to secure a highly impressive 15-0 win for the Blues. Lakhanya Sam slotted a penalty and conversion. The win put Lily White up to 5th place in the log standings while they will seek to take this winning momentum with them when the play African Bombers at home this weekend.

Orlando Eagles vs St Marks Alicedale – Thornhill

St Marks travelled to Thornhill to take on favourites Eagles in their fixture. St Marks came from a famous win against Lily White a fortnight ago and were full of confidence that they will upset the hosts in their own backyard. That was not the case though as the home side secured a clinical 45-25 bonus point win. St Marks are not good travellers and it was again evident on Saturday. But in the end, a very good win for the Eagles as it is back to the drawing board for The Bulls when they host Excelsior in Alicedale on Saturday.

Latest Grand Challenge top 12 log: