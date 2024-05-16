ATM promises ‘true’ economic transformation for South Africa

By Migcobo Majali

Just two weeks before the general elections on 29 May, the faith-based African Transformation Movement (ATM), made its way to Makhanda to unpack its manifesto on Wednesday.

Party president and member of the National Assembly, Vuyo Zungula, who was welcomed by an excited group of local followers, promised economic transformation to supporters at the TACC church building in Joza.

In his delivery, Zungula advocated for a transformation of the South African political landscape based on advancing the economy. He pointed out that the freedom attained in 1994 was only political without the economic freedom black South Africans needed to progress, asserting that there is no true freedom where poverty exists.

Zungula declared that the only way to turn the tides of South Africa’s economic state is the removal of the corrupt individuals who he claims are co-opted by the benefactors of the oppressive apartheid regime. “This 29 May is going to bring about the true freedom that people felt we received in 1994.”

Zungula shared that economic transformation could be made possible through state ownership of South African minerals as was promised pre-1994. He compares this to states such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arabic Emirates, Qatar and many other states in the Middle East whose natural resources, he asserts, benefit the people rather than private individuals.

Zungula criticised South Africa’s mineral mines as being internationally owned. He laments that economic transformation should be widespread where citizens are broadly involved in the economy.

“The economy before 1994 and 2024 has remained largely the same, there is no transformation of the economy. It is not transformation to take one or two black faces and place them in certain industries.”

Additionally, Zungula highlighted that the South African economy comprises monopolies and

oligopolies, which the big corporations make up. He also points out that there is an unfair

allocation of the government budget where most of the funding goes to big, predominantly

white businesses while smaller businesses are given a small share.

The ATM calls for a larger share of the government’s budget to be allocated to small, micro and medium enterprises (SMMEs). “Once you have a government that provides a space for SMMEs, jobs will be created and there will be a diversification of players in the economy.”

Another notable speaker was National Assembly member and president of the ATM Women’s League, Thandiswa Marawu, who shared the sentiment of economic development for the majority of South Africans. Marawu also shared that as someone born and bred in Makhanda, the town’s water crises are of great concern, adding that these issues directly impact women. “Water is a basic need, especially to us as women. Everything is entirely depending on water in terms of cooking, washing clothes and hygienic purposes.”

According to Marawu, the ATM calls for alternative means to resolve the Makana water crisis, including water harvesting from the surrounding mountains. By not attempting to implement such means, Marawu indicates that the current government is not concerned with the well-being of Makhanda residents.

Currently, the ATM has two seats in the National Assembly, which Zungula and Marawu occupy. On 29 May, the party hopes to secure more seats in Parliament to ensure the removal of “corrupt practices” which have negatively affected South Africa.